Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “I just take my hat off to our team, going into New England, a very, very tough place to play against a good ball club and winning a real emotional, energy-filled game.  Looking at the tape, that’s probably the good side of it.

Nov 05, 2006 at 07:00 PM

"I just take my hat off to our team, going into New England, a very, very tough place to play against a good ball club and winning a real emotional, energy-filled game.  Looking at the tape, that's probably the good side of it.  I think we played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion and did some things that really helped us win the game.  It wasn't artistic and probably wasn't even fundamentally one of our better games.  We did some things that we don't normally do.  New England did some things they don't normally do in terms of making mistakes and penalties and turnovers.  But we certainly don't count on winning games when you have a couple of turnovers, you miss field goals, you have chances to put them away in the second half.  Usually, if you let those guys hang around, they're going to find a way to win the game.  Fortunately, our defense came up with some takeaways that kind of offset some fundamentally bad things and some third downs where we should have been off the field.  But the energy and the effort was what prevailed, and we had some guys that really had to step up and do some things.  Freddy Keiaho really played the whole second half at middle linebacker after only practicing two days there.  Once we knew on Thursday that Rob Morris probably wasn't going to play, Freddy practiced there Thursday and Friday and then had to play the second half and did a great job under the circumstances.  Bob Sanders played the whole game without really much practice, maybe three practices in the last month, and played well once he got going.  So that type of effort really made up for maybe not playing our best.  Marvin, I thought, was his usual self and did some things that were just great.  Offensively, we threw the ball well.  They did a good job.  They wanted to take away our run game and pressure us a little more than maybe we expected, and we knew we had to make some plays on the outside.  Ben Utecht made some big catches in the second half for us.  All in all, just a good, solid team win."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Marvin Harrison's catch being 'great')

"Yes, that's one of the better ones I've seen him make.  I've seen him do some phenomenal things in practice, and you kind of get used to seeing it in the game.  Nothing really takes my breath away in the game because you've seen so much of it before.  But to change momentum like that and to come back on an underthrown ball and to have the ability to tip it, catch it, regroup, get your feet down, think about all of those things and then do it athletically, that was a big-time play, no question.  And we needed it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on comparing it to Harrison's catch in Tennessee in 2003)

"This one was tougher, much tougher.  The one-hander, that's just a matter of getting your hand in the right place and catching it and concentrating.  But this one, he had to do a lot, locate the ball, know where the sidelines are…this was a tougher catch, I thought."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on DB-Bob Sanders' return and what he means to the defense)

