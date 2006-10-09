Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “Looking at (the game), there are some things that we need to work on in this bye week.  It’s coming at a good time, but there were some positives we can take out of it.

Oct 08, 2006 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"Looking at (the game), there are some things that we need to work on in this bye week.  It's coming at a good time, but there were some positives we can take out of it.  Again, I thought Tennessee had a good plan coming in.  We kind of thought they may come in and try to do some different things, gimmicky things, but they played and really wanted to slow the game down.  They played defensively that way and offensively that way and tried to win a close game, which is a little different than they've played us in the past.  And it was good strategy.  We had that first series where on defense, it was really my fault.  We had talked about this college option in practice, and I didn't think it was going to quite go the way it went.  They had a couple of good plays from the shotgun for us.  We had to make an adjustment and once we did, we were able to take that part of it away.  We just were a little bit off on offense.  They made us go the long route, we missed a couple of third-down conversions, a couple of holding penalties, those things that can stop drives.  I think Tennessee played the way they wanted the game to go.  In the second half we were able to make some plays and get those balls in the end zone, and we got the stops when we needed to.  So, again, it's a positive win when you can win games that way, win a slow-down type of game.  We got to 5-0, which was our goal before this bye, and I think we're happy about it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the negatives from the game)

"The negatives are we had some penalties, some errors, some things that didn't help us field-position wise, and our run defense is, we're just a little bit soft right now.  Yesterday, it was guys who were free that either couldn't make the tackles or made the tackles for six-yard gains instead of two-yard gains.  And we just have to do that a little bit better.  Those were probably the two biggest negatives.  When you have a game like that, you really can't afford mistakes and penalties and re-punts.  Our first punt, we're not on the line of scrimmage, we have them at the five(-yard line) and give them another five-yard penalty.  Our second punt that we get a penalty that we have to re-punt.  We lose 22 yards on that punt, just things like that that we can't do.  All in all, it was good in that in division games, you expect them to be tight and expect them to be hard-fought.  Again, we won our first three at home, we did what we needed to do, we'll see all of those guys again on the road and we'll have to play better."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the run defense not being physical enough was the case vs. Tennessee)

"It was yesterday, where we were in position to make a tackle and Travis Henry's running hard and running through some tackles, LenDale White's running through tackles and it's not a question of anything other than they have seven guys to block, we have eight guys up there and the eighth guy has to make the tackle."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the defense being in the appropriate gap)

"We were for the most part.

Advertising