Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments on Sunday's win at Tennessee) 9/20/04

Sep 19, 2004 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments on Sunday's win at Tennessee) 9/20/04

"Well, after looking at the tape, obviously it's a big win for us, but probably the only thing better than the New England game is that we did win it. We have to be a lot better, a lot more sound in what we do. We're playing with great energy and effort, and that's what's shown up in the first two games. We were playing against some high-quality teams on the road, and we played with enough energy to win (against Tennessee), but we're just not as sharp as we need to be right now. We kind of got there in the second half offensively, but we never did really defensively. On special teams, we played hard and kind of played to a stand-off with them, but that could have been even a little bit crisper. We're going to have to continue to get better and better and play smarter. And if we do that, I think we're going to have a pretty good team because we have some talent, we play with a lot of energy and we fight."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the offensive line) 9/20/04

"They're playing well, playing really well. Against two good defensive lines and people that give you a lot of problems, we had one sack against New England when we didn't block a guy, and we had one sack where we tried to create a big play on our own. But the rest of the time, they've been very solid against good people. They know what they're doing. They've played very well as a unit."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if Offensive Line Coach Howard Mudd is a big reason for the offensive line's success) 9/20/04

"Yeah, it is. He makes them mentally tough. That's probably the biggest thing that he does for them. He's a great technical coach and (shows them) how to do things. He's very demanding, and he makes them be demanding and accountable of each other. Nothing surprises them in a game because they've seen it in practice."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if defense's extra help on WR-Marvin Harrison will create opportunities for WR-Reggie Wayne) 9/20/04

"Well, it's going to open things up for someone else, and that's the great thing about our offense. If we follow our rules and Peyton (Manning) follows his reads, we can call plays and it really doesn't matter what defense they are in."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if he enjoys coaching against and watching QB-Brett Favre play) 9/20/04

"I do. I am really looking forward to this game. I think this probably will be my last chance to coach against Brett in the regular season. I remember 1992, one of my first games as defensive coordinator at Minnesota and his first game really playing. He came in for Don Majkowski. You could see it back then. It was youthful exuberance at that point. He plays with great passion. He enjoys the game. He's good at what he does, and he competes hard. It doesn't matter what the score is. He can be up 10 or down 10, he plays the same way."

