Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “Reflecting on last night’s game as we looked at it, I thought we just played much better as a team all of the way around, did some things offensively, defensively and special teams-wise that we expect to do and need to do to win games.

Dec 18, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"Reflecting on last night's game as we looked at it, I thought we just played much better as a team all of the way around, did some things offensively, defensively and special teams-wise that we expect to do and need to do to win games.  And that got us going.  I thought we played sharper offensively.  We got the lead.  We finished our drives with scores this week.  I thought particularly Peyton (Manning) was very patient.  They did a lot of things to take away our deep passing game.  We weren't running it as well as we would like to, so a lot of the onus fell on the short passing game.  We did that.  We had guys run after the catch and we kept drives going that way and moved the ball and scored.  Defensively, I thought we played faster.  We pulled the trigger.  We still had some errors and some things that you would expect with some new guys playing, but we played hard and played with energy.  Special teams wise, we had two bad plays that gave them a little field position, our first kickoff and then the punt that we muffed.  But other than that, we had some guys that really had to step up because we had guys like Matt Giordano and Dexter Reid and Rob Morris that were now playing on defense.  Rocky Boiman, Keith O'Neil and T.J. Rushing, guys like that, came in and played well.  So it was a good team effort, a good win against a team that had really been playing hot."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on having a complementary team where one side helps out the other)

"That's how you have to play to beat good teams.  You have to have everyone working and doing their job and it can't be a one-dimensional game.  It can't be the passing game with no running attack.  It can't be defensive pressure with no run defense.  It has to be everything, and I thought we had that yesterday.  We scored early, which was good.  We had some good red zone defense.  We made them kick field goals, and then when we got the lead, our pass rush became a factor.  So, it was everything.  We didn't have the breakdowns on special teams we had in the last couple of games.  You have a chance to win when you play like that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on things change week to week, but is there any reason to believe the Colts can't continue solid play)

"This will be a big week for us, going on the road.  We have played well at home and won our home games.  The last three times we were on the road, we didn't get the job done.  So now, we have to be able to play that same type of game on the road.  Jacksonville beat us 44-17, and Houston beat those guys twice.  So, we'll have our work cut out for us, but we have to see if we can transfer this another week and play well in all three phases on the road."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the Colts played like they did vs. Cincinnati the rest of the way, would he take his chances)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising