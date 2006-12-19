Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"Reflecting on last night's game as we looked at it, I thought we just played much better as a team all of the way around, did some things offensively, defensively and special teams-wise that we expect to do and need to do to win games. And that got us going. I thought we played sharper offensively. We got the lead. We finished our drives with scores this week. I thought particularly Peyton (Manning) was very patient. They did a lot of things to take away our deep passing game. We weren't running it as well as we would like to, so a lot of the onus fell on the short passing game. We did that. We had guys run after the catch and we kept drives going that way and moved the ball and scored. Defensively, I thought we played faster. We pulled the trigger. We still had some errors and some things that you would expect with some new guys playing, but we played hard and played with energy. Special teams wise, we had two bad plays that gave them a little field position, our first kickoff and then the punt that we muffed. But other than that, we had some guys that really had to step up because we had guys like Matt Giordano and Dexter Reid and Rob Morris that were now playing on defense. Rocky Boiman, Keith O'Neil and T.J. Rushing, guys like that, came in and played well. So it was a good team effort, a good win against a team that had really been playing hot."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on having a complementary team where one side helps out the other)

"That's how you have to play to beat good teams. You have to have everyone working and doing their job and it can't be a one-dimensional game. It can't be the passing game with no running attack. It can't be defensive pressure with no run defense. It has to be everything, and I thought we had that yesterday. We scored early, which was good. We had some good red zone defense. We made them kick field goals, and then when we got the lead, our pass rush became a factor. So, it was everything. We didn't have the breakdowns on special teams we had in the last couple of games. You have a chance to win when you play like that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on things change week to week, but is there any reason to believe the Colts can't continue solid play)

"This will be a big week for us, going on the road. We have played well at home and won our home games. The last three times we were on the road, we didn't get the job done. So now, we have to be able to play that same type of game on the road. Jacksonville beat us 44-17, and Houston beat those guys twice. So, we'll have our work cut out for us, but we have to see if we can transfer this another week and play well in all three phases on the road."