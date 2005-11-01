Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) “It will be fun to get back in.

Oct 31, 2005 at 07:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments)

"It will be fun to get back in.  We're going to come in tomorrow and just have a good training-camp type practice and get back in the groove of playing, and then we'll start really on Thursday with the team preparing for New England.  It should be a good game.  I saw them play on Sunday and they demonstrated a lot of what makes them champions—the ability to come back and win down the stretch when things didn't really appear they were going their way.  But that's what they do and they do it really well."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on turnovers in the past against New England)

"Well, you have to take care of the ball against them.  That's what their defense does really well.  They do take it away.  They put their offense in good position.  They seem to come up with the key plays.  We obviously have to go in with the idea of protecting it.  If we do, I think we'll be in good shape."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the history of this series)

"I really don't think what happened last week really has a bearing on what's going to happen this week, whether you had a bye or didn't, whether you lost last week or won.  Every week is a new week.  I guess you can't ignore it because it is history, but it's not going to have an affect on what happens in this game.  We'll look at the games and obviously study them and learn from them and see the things that they did to attack us and vice versa, but it really won't have an impact.  A lot of the people aren't even playing.  People that were here in the game that we lost here (in 2003), there's probably only about 15 guys that are still here on our team."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on not beating yourself)

"We talk about it all of the time, things that you have to do to protect the ball.  You have to handle it well, and those are things that people always think about—the ball handlers, the runners and receivers and the quarterback.  But you have to make good decisions.  You have to pass protect well, that helps you.  So, there are things that we talk about all of the time, about not turning it over.   The other side of the coin is you talk about those things all of the time defensively, that you want to put great pressure on people when they're throwing, you want to see the ball and break on it, you want to hustle and get to every ball that's on the ground, strip balls and things like that.  So, it's something that you constantly bring up both ways."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on wanting to perform with the history of the series and playing on Monday Night Football)

