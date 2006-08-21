Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on any injury updates) Training Camp

"I really don't have much other than what we knew last night. Jim Sorgi's right shoulder injury had some soreness, I guess he fell on it, we're getting MRIs done and he was actually feeling much better at the end of the game last night when he left than during the game. We don't know how much he's going to miss. James Mungro, same situation, knee injury, we're going to do the complete work before we guess at the diagnosis. Johnathan Goddard had a foot injury and those are the three guys that are probably going to miss some time this week."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if QB-Jim Sorgi's injury is serious, if the team would consider bringing in another quarterback) Training Camp

"We'll have to look and see how it's going to be. If it looks like it's going to be some time and missing practice, that's something we would think about. We've gone through it a little bit with Jim and he's been able to bounce back, so again, we'll probably know a little more tonight. But, yes, if it is something that is going to be long-term, we would look at it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on QB-Shaun King) Training Camp

"I thought Shaun did well and did some good things. If we hang on to a couple of balls, we have a chance to possibly win the game at the end. But overall, he's still learning and still reacting to things, and it just has to become second nature to him, and that will happen the more he plays in our system."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the Colts blitzed more vs. Seattle) Training Camp

"Actually, we didn't. We blitzed three times and got three sacks. And everyone plays us that way. We don't blitz very often. When we do, it's kind of a surprise, and it's something that we've talked about, maybe blitzing a little more…We have worked on it more in camp. It's just not something where we'll be a big blitz team, but hopefully it will be like this, where when we do come, it will be effective."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the first team offense) Training Camp