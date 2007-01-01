Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “It is a new setting and a new time of year, and a fun time.  And believe me, we don’t take it for granted even though we’ve been here now five in a row.

Dec 31, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"It is a new setting and a new time of year, and a fun time.  And believe me, we don't take it for granted even though we've been here now five in a row.  I never take it for granted.  That was the message day one of training camp, that you have to earn your way here, and we're happy we did and excited about playing a home game and looking forward to the challenge.  Kansas City is a very good football team, a tough, physical team, good running game, veteran quarterback.  Defensively, they are playing a lot better.  They have some young guys in the lineup up front that are doing a good job and they have some veteran corners, Pat Surtain and Ty Law, that have really helped them.  So, it's going to be a tough challenge, but I think our guys are going to be looking forward to it, excited about it.  I mentioned yesterday that it will probably be good for us playing a team we didn't expect to play and that we haven't prepared for.  We had seen a lot of the other AFC teams, but haven't really seen Kansas City this year.  I think our guys will come in with a real fresh, excited approach to learn about these guys tomorrow, playing on a short week.  So all in all, I think it's going to be good for us and we're looking forward to the challenge."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on facing Herman Edwards and being told that Kansas City will be off Tuesday)

"We didn't talk about that, but there are different ways to do it when you play this short week.  We thought about that, too.  It would give our coaches a little more time to prepare, but we're going to work a little overtime tonight and try to have a normal week.  There are pros and cons to it, but yes, we've played a couple of times now and they definitely got us when he (Coach Edwards) was at the Jets in the playoffs, so we owe him one."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if he and Coach Edwards had an interesting chat today)

"It was.  It was fun.  We talked about (how) we played late, they played early, and then they're watching the late games and just exciting for them to get it.  I think it was very, very fitting, the way they worked and played and persevered throughout the year, had the quarterback (Trent Green) go down early and fought their way through and bounced back.  And then with Mr. (Lamar) Hunt passing, I think it's just special for those guys to play it all the way out and get in against the odds.  I think it's great for their organization and for me being there and knowing a lot of those people, I'm very happy for them.  I wish we didn't have to play them in the first round, but I'm excited they got in and I think it's very, very fitting for the Hunt family."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on after being the favorite the last couple of years, is it bad kind of going under the radar?)

"It is probably indifferent, because it really ends up how you play and not what you're perceived or what people think when you go in.  It's how you play.  I tell the team every year, and we've said it the last four years, that everybody is 0-0.  The seedings, it's good if you don't have to play the first week and you only have to win two games to get to the Super Bowl.  But it's still (that) everybody starts from scratch.  And you have a bad quarter or a bad play, you can be out of the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising