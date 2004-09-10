Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments on Thursday night's loss to New England) 9/10/04

"Well, after watching the tape, it wasn't much prettier than last night—a lot of good energy and effort kind of wasted by non-production. That's disappointing. I think that's probably the biggest word for our team, we're disappointed in how things went. We had an opportunity to go in and win a ballgame, but didn't quite do it. So, we're 0-1 at this point and need to definitely bounce back next week."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if there was a common thread in all three turnovers occurring in the red zone) 9/10/04

"No, I mean they could have happened anywhere. It's just that they happened after long drives where we moved the ball. I think we had five drives over 45 yards where we didn't get any points out of them. You're not going to win like that. It wasn't anything that, all of a sudden in the red zone they are doing something different. It's just running inside and not taking care of the ball. They dropped eight guys on the interception, but a second-down interception down there is something you can't have. It was just one of those nights when we kind of self-destructed."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the condition of DB-Mike Doss' injured hamstring) 9/10/04

"Mike is going to be a while, probably at least three weeks. But, we have some guys on the roster that played and can play, and I think that's the approach we'll take for now. It may be Donald Strickland moving back (to safety) temporarily, but we have enough guys where we can get the job done."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how he sees the AFC South) 9/10/04

"It's hard to say. Tennessee has been good historically. We have been good historically, but we weren't last night. So, I think we have to see how the teams play. There is a lot of talent in the division, and I think you're going to see all four teams play pretty well, and it's probably going to be a close race. But that's what you have to find out, because every year is different."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how the Tennessee Titans have changed since last year) 9/10/04