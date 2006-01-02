Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Conference

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) “After finishing the tape, it was a good win to get.  I didn’t realize at the time how tough it was.

Jan 01, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments)

"After finishing the tape, it was a good win to get.  I didn't realize at the time how tough it was.  We hung in there and fought and I'm really proud of a lot of our young guys who finished up the game, and did it very well.  Winning 14 games was something we really talked about.  A team record, and very proud of them for that, and I think we finished the regular season in the right way.  It was a real special victory.  Offensively, I thought QB-Jim Sorgi did a very, very good job.  Their plan was to blitz us a lot, that's the way they play.  We knew it was coming, but I thought he handled it well and made some big throws and he kept his composure.  Some of our young offensive linemen, Matt Ulrich and Kurt Vollers, went in and played pretty well without having a lot of time to get themselves ready.  I thought our young tight ends that finished the game did a good job.  So it was pleasing to see some of those guys in a pressurized situation.  On defense we made just enough plays.  The last drive was 20 plays and seven-and-a-half minutes and we had some chances to get them stopped along the way.  We had a penalty on second-and-16, which hurt us.  We gave them a fourth-down conversion, but the goal-line stand and winning it that way was probably the best way it could have happened.  K-Jose [Cortez] kicked well.  We had three kickoff tackles inside the 20 which is the best we've covered all year.  A lot of things positive came out of the game.  Now we're going to really look at practicing this week against ourselves and getting ourselves as sharp as we can.  We'll wait until this weekend to find out who we're going to play.  I think we're all pretty pleased about the way the regular season ended."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the benefit of clinching home-field advantage so early was being able to rest injure players)

"I think very much so.  The guys that really needed rest got it.  We'll never know how it's all going to play out, but I think with the long preseason and Japan and everything, to be able to rest guys that need it down the stretch is going to be good for us in the long run."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if there is concern since they will have not played a meaningful game in 5 weeks)

"No, not really.  I think you always want to be in situations where you're playing highly competitive games.  That's probably the thing we'll miss, but we had a good stretch where we had to do that and got it done.  I think we'll be able to get our sharpness back."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if there is concern about the recent lack of a running game)

"Not really, our situation and the way we play really is dictated a lot by what the defense does.  This game, we knew we weren't going to get many chances to run because of the way they played.  Our thought was that we'll block it up and make some big plays in the passing game.  San Diego was much the same way.  We knew we were going to see a lot of blitzes, a lot of seven and eight man fronts where they're pretty much going to force you to throw.  When we get all of our weaponry back on offense and we get our receivers out there, if people want to play us that way, we'll be content to throw.  If we see some defenses like we saw at the beginning of the year to take away that passing game, I think our run game will be fine."

* *

* *<

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising