Head Coach Tony Dungy Press Availability

> HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his reaction to DB-Mike Doss’ situation) Monday, May 31, 2005 “I talked to Mike this weekend and got his explanation of things. It was very, very disappointing to us.

May 30, 2005 at 08:00 PM

>

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his reaction to DB-Mike Doss' situation) Monday, May 31, 2005

"I talked to Mike this weekend and got his explanation of things. It was very, very disappointing to us. It's certainly something we take a dim view of, something I'm not happy about. We had a discussion about it on Thursday as we broke for the weekend and the responsibilities that we have. It's just very, very unfortunate. I'm certainly not going to comment on the legal aspect of things, and we are going to let the legal system handle that part of it, but we have team regulations that, in this case, have been broken. We are going to look into it and get the facts, and we are going to deal with it very, very swiftly and we're going to try to do our best to make sure this doesn't happen again."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the legal system will take its course first) Monday, May 31, 2005

"Not necessarily first. We will get all of the facts and we will determine what of our team rules have been violated. Then, we'll make a decision on how to best handle that. But it will be significant and it will be swift."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what penalty the team could hand down to Mike Doss)Monday, May 31, 2005

"I would prefer not to get into any type of 'what-ifs,' but we have things in our book and guidelines, and we will check with the NFL and the Collective Bargaining (Agreement) in terms of what we can do. But I think we all understand that this is not something that the Colts condone and it's not something that we need to have happen."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if you have to constantly remind guys of situations) Monday, May 31, 2005

"We do talk about that and that's the thing that disturbs me. It's not really the third incident we've had this offseason, but it will be portrayed that way because things all get lumped together, and not saying that's wrong. That's what happens, and I think that's something you take responsibility for when you become part of the team as a coach or a player, that you are no longer an individual. So, 'When I do something, it reflects on the Colts.' We know we have a responsibility, and we take that very, very seriously. That's something (Colts Owner and CEO) Jim Irsay does, (Colts President) Bill Polian does, I do and I think all of our players do. So, we want to just make sure that these things are not the norm and we take every precaution to make sure they don't happen."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much he worries about what guys do away from football) Monday, May 31, 2005

"Everyone is like family, and you worry about everyone all of the time. We take a lot of measures to make sure that we get players who execute good judgment. We think it's important the type of message we send to our young boys in the community what we're all about. It's troubling, and we do take those precautions, as I said…there are some things that happen that you have to minimize the chance of them happening, and part of that is using good judgment. We talk a lot about where we need to be, what time we need to be there and what we need to be doing in our off-the-field activities. I'm not one that tells guys they can't go here or there or they have to do certain things on their off time, but we do, it's a responsibility we take seriously."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if this bothers him because of all that he does in the community and speaks out on) Monday, May 31, 2005

"No, it's not that. It's the responsibility that we have as Colts. We have a lot of young people that look up to our guys. And I say it in the community very often, that I don't care what or who of our 53 guys a young man holds up as a role model, he can be safe knowing that he's holding up a good person. And I'm not making any comments on Mike Doss as a person. Mike's a good guy, but again, we take that responsibility very seriously and we think that's just as important as the ability to play the game."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what was most disappointing about Mike Doss' situation)Monday, May 31, 2005

"I guess the disappointing thing to me is that we talked about this very situation on Thursday when we broke that, 'Here's the situation: four days off, holidays, here are some of the things that could happen and let's make sure that they don't.' So, that was disappointing, but it's always disappointing when we have guys involved in headlines that are on the sports page but not for on-the-field reasons. We have so many guys that are doing so many positive things, rightly or wrongly, that don't get reported. This will be something that's going to be a story for a few days and take away from what 99 percent of the guys are doing. So that's the disappointing thing to me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising