Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general post-practice comments) “A good day to go back to work.  I think we got a lot done.

Dec 26, 2006 at 07:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general post-practice comments)

"A good day to go back to work.  I think we got a lot done.  We had a disappointment that we have to get over and move on, and I thought we did that today.  I thought we met well and practiced well and we're looking forward to Sunday."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how important it is to get some momentum from this last game)

"We'd like to win for a number of reasons.  We'd like to finish 8-0 at home, we'd like to get some momentum, we'd like to put the pressure on Baltimore to win, we'd like to stay ahead of New England, we'd like to play better just to get ourselves going better.  So, there are a lot of reasons to play well and win, and I think we'll come out and play very well."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much momentum you can get from one game)

"I don't think it will be momentum per se, but again, we just want to play well, we want to win at home.  We've seen over the last few weeks that the last week doesn't determine what's going to happen next week.  But I think any time you go out there you want to win and you want to play well.  We certainly have a lot to play for, so this is no different than any other regular season game.  It's not like the last game of the year the last couple of years where we didn't have anything riding on it.  We have a lot riding on the game."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on not finishing undefeated at home very often)

"It really doesn't.  It's something I've never been involved with.  Even our Super Bowl year in Pittsburgh, we lost one game at home.  It's not easy to do, so that would be something, especially knowing that we have another home game.  I think you want to finish that way and have that good feeling that you have come through your home season unbeaten."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on with the struggles of the defense, what he is hanging his hat on at this point)

"I'm probably hanging my hat on the same thing Philadelphia has, that they were a pretty good team and they've been in the playoffs a lot and they have a lot of the same players and they've won four in a row and went into Dallas and played pretty good run defense against the second-best running team in the league with the same guys and same defenses.  We have some guys who have been out there for a long time and won a lot of games for us.  We've played some good games at times.  We just have to play more consistently.  We have to do it in a four or five week stretch now."

