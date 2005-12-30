Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how today was as far as getting back into things) “Today felt a little bit better, a little bit more routine.  I had more of a chance to look at Arizona, so I felt a little more comfortable being out here.

Dec 29, 2005 at 07:00 PM

"Today felt a little bit better, a little bit more routine.  I had more of a chance to look at Arizona, so I felt a little more comfortable being out here.  It was really good yesterday to be back with the guys and today was more of a normal day for me."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how the team has helped him)

"I think they've helped me by being just who they are and being around and being available and being there for my middle son and just doing the things they do.  It was really great to see."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if he expects Marvin Harrison to play Sunday)

"My sense is right now is he probably will.  He told me that if everything went well today he wanted to play.  They've cleared him to play and he caught the ball pretty well today.  If he doesn't have any setback, I think he's going to want to play.  If he does we'll probably start him with the first group, and he and Reggie [Wayne] will play with Peyton as long as we keep him in there."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if Edgerrin James will play Sunday)

"It will be a game time decision.  He may start the game and play with the first group or we may keep him down and let Dominic [Rhodes] play with the first group."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how this whole season including the preseason trip to Tokyo has prepared the Colts for the playoffs)

"We've done a lot of different things.  We've had to play different combinations.  We haven't really lost a lot of guys to IR, but we've had guys that have had to step in and play a game here or a quarter here and they've done it well.  So I think it is going to prepare us.  It's funny how the Lord works things out.  We had the Japan trip and you think it's going to be a long year and we're able to rest guys the last three games of the season, so it's working out as well as you could expect."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how the Arizona game will help for the playoffs)

"I think it's going to help us get some more guys playing in pressurized situations, and we want to regain our home-field feeling.  We didn't come off our last home game feeling the way that we wanted to, and I think it's going to be important for us to go out and regain that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how Reggie Wayne has handled being overlooked again for the Pro Bowl this season)

"It's always tough.  You want to go, you want to get recognized, and he's had a tremendous year.  To catch that many balls and make that many big plays…I was just reading about Anquan Boldin.  He's at almost 100 catches and almost 1,400 yards and he's not going.  So, everyone can't go, but Reggie has had a Pro Bowl year, and he's playing at a level as high as any receiver in the league."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what he sees from Arizona)

"Having worked with Denny [Green] for four years, I know what he's trying to develop, and some of the parts are there.  They don't have quite everything yet.  He has a high-tempo offense and a really fly-around, create-problems defense, and that's what he always try to provide.  What they haven't had is the consistency that he's looking for, but they have some young players who are dynamic

