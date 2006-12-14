Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"We had a lot of work to do and got a lot of good work in. Cincinnati's playing very well and they give you some problems both offensively and defensively. We got some good work on it and I think we'll be ready to go."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on last year's game, was it entertaining and can you enjoy that)

"It was to me. It was some very good offensive football. Two teams going at each other and two really good quarterbacks making things happen. Obviously your mind is occupied when you're on the field, but even watching it, you had a sense you were watching something special."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how you get out of a rough stretch like this)

"You preach doing what you always do, doing the things that you put in from day one. That's what you have to rely on, your fundamentals and doing things right and just playing a little bit harder and a little bit smarter. You can't really do a lot more, try to change things. You just have to have confidence and have faith in what you're doing. That's the biggest thing. Fortunately, we've been here a long time. It's not like we had three games and had a little success and then you hit a rough spot. Guys can tend to lose faith. But we have a lot of guys that have been here and understand that we have a good system and good teammates and good players and good coaches. So, you work through it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on all of the negative talk and getting a win to get out of a rough stretch)

"We talked about that, too, that that would be the course until we get back going, that people are going to look at things, why we aren't playing as well as people expect, as well as we expect. But it's been that way for pretty much everybody. I'd imagine it's probably that way in New England this week. It's probably that way in Dallas this week. It was that way in Cincinnati a while back and they got hot and won four straight, so that's the way we need to solve it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on with WR-Brandon Stokley and TE-Dallas Clark out, if offensively, does it require adjustments or do others just step in)