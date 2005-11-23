Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Wednesday’s practice) “It was pretty good.  It was a rough practice because they do so many things that are different.

Nov 22, 2005 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Wednesday's practice)

"It was pretty good.  It was a rough practice because they do so many things that are different.  We just had a lot of mental work today—different 3-4 defense, a lot of people coming, a lot of different type of running plays that frankly we're not used to seeing.  So, it was much a more mental practice today, but hopefully Friday when we come back we can zero in on the physical part of it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much zone blitzing he sees in a season)

"There are some teams that you are going to see more of it than others.  Fortunately for us, we play Houston, and from the teams that do, Pittsburgh is probably the best at it.  They have a lot of interchangeable parts, guys that can blitz and cover.  They make it tough on you, but they bring more than we're used to seeing, for sure."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on home field advantage and how the dome has changed)

"I think it has become very good for us, for our defense especially, because it has been noisy.  Most teams have to use the silent count when they're in the shotgun, which really helps our pass rush.  Most of the time, it's very loud in terms of audibling, so that helps you.  And I think our team just feeds off the energy and the noise and the excitement, and we're enjoying playing at home."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what to expect from WR-Antwaan Randle-El)

"Well, you have all of the gadget plays that you have to worry about, the normal gadget plays that you have, and then they have a few plays when he lines up at quarterback, and you have to practice for those and be ready.  He can run the reverses, so it slows your pursuit down.  He can throw passes, so you're kind of always looking for that, and he's a talented receiver just in the normal course of things—catching the ball and making runs after the catch.  So he's a big weapon."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how his time in Pittsburgh prepared him for the NFL)

"Just about everything I do in terms of getting the team ready is from the base philosophy that I learned in Pittsburgh.  From wanting good guys in and being in the community and having our players part of the community and how you carry yourself and conduct yourself to how you play.  And trying to get your team to be better as the months go on and to get ready for November and December to making the schedule so that they can do that, to the fact of when things get tough and you really have to play good games, that you be fundamentally sound, don't do a whole lot, do what you do and do it better than the other guys.  So, I guess everything, basically, that I believe in, I really learned from Coach Noll."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising