Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on Wednesday's practice)

"It was pretty good. It was a rough practice because they do so many things that are different. We just had a lot of mental work today—different 3-4 defense, a lot of people coming, a lot of different type of running plays that frankly we're not used to seeing. So, it was much a more mental practice today, but hopefully Friday when we come back we can zero in on the physical part of it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much zone blitzing he sees in a season)

"There are some teams that you are going to see more of it than others. Fortunately for us, we play Houston, and from the teams that do, Pittsburgh is probably the best at it. They have a lot of interchangeable parts, guys that can blitz and cover. They make it tough on you, but they bring more than we're used to seeing, for sure."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on home field advantage and how the dome has changed)

"I think it has become very good for us, for our defense especially, because it has been noisy. Most teams have to use the silent count when they're in the shotgun, which really helps our pass rush. Most of the time, it's very loud in terms of audibling, so that helps you. And I think our team just feeds off the energy and the noise and the excitement, and we're enjoying playing at home."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what to expect from WR-Antwaan Randle-El)

"Well, you have all of the gadget plays that you have to worry about, the normal gadget plays that you have, and then they have a few plays when he lines up at quarterback, and you have to practice for those and be ready. He can run the reverses, so it slows your pursuit down. He can throw passes, so you're kind of always looking for that, and he's a talented receiver just in the normal course of things—catching the ball and making runs after the catch. So he's a big weapon."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how his time in Pittsburgh prepared him for the NFL)