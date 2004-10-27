Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on Wednesday's practice) 10/27/04

"It was good. It's tough preparing for Kansas Citybecause they do a lot of different things. So, it was a little bit of a learning day for us. But, I think we're going to be in good shape tomorrow and be ready to go."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what Kansas Citydoes differently) 10/27/04

"A lot of different shifts and motions and offensive plays, a little bit different than we're used to seeing. They have a lot of different blitzes on defense and different personnel groups they bring in that you have to recognize. So, it was more of a learning day for us and a recognition day."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how much they have changed from last year) 10/27/04

"They haven't changed much on offense. They've changed on defense. They have a few more defensive packages, they're bringing a little more pressure and playing a little bit more bump and run, man-to-man coverage. They haven't changed much on special teams. They still have Donte Hall, and that's a lot."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on Kansas City's win against Atlanta) 10/27/04

"They did a good job (holding Michael Vick). They played an outstanding game all of the way around, 56 points on offense and really held Atlantaunder 200 yards total offense. So, it was an annihilation all of the way around."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what's not working on third down for the defense) 10/27/04

"Number one, we're not tackling as well as we need to on first and second down. So, instead of being third and seven, a lot of our third downs are third and four and third and three. We've gotten into long yardage situations, probably played a little more man coverage and we've given up some long plays on third and long passing the ball. So, overall, it's a combination of rush and coverage. When you get there on third down, you have to get them stopped."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on the defense) 10/27/04