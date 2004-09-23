Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the status of RB-Edgerrin James) 9/23/04 “Edgerrin actually did well, surprisingly well. Based on what I saw today, he could probably play.

"Edgerrin actually did well, surprisingly well. Based on what I saw today, he could probably play. So, if he comes back tomorrow and doesn't have any side-effects and is able to do just what he did today, then I would think he would probably play."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if RB-Edgerrin James comes back tomorrow and the possibility of aggravating the injury) 9/23/04

"It's hard to say, but if he came back tomorrow and was feeling the same way, ran the same way, did the same amount of things in practice and didn't have any ill-effects, I think we would play him."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if RB-Edgerrin James plays Sunday, how much will he play) 9/23/04

"If he plays, we're obviously going to be smart. It's one thing to play. It's another thing to play 85 plays and not get a break."

