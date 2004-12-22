Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if there was anyone overlooked in the Pro Bowl selections) 12/22/04 “We feel strongly about our guys and how good they are and every year, we say it’s unbelievable we don’t have any offensive linemen that go, but that’s how it is.

Dec 21, 2004 at 07:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if there was anyone overlooked in the Pro Bowl selections) 12/22/04

"We feel strongly about our guys and how good they are and every year, we say it's unbelievable we don't have any offensive linemen that go, but that's how it is. Only 'X' number of players can go and everybody in the league that's deserving can't go. We have some that we feel are, and I'm sure other people do, too. We are happy for the four guys that are going (Dwight Freeney, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning)."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on possibly fighting for a higher seed) 12/22/04

"What you have to do is take care of what you can take care of. We can get the No. 3 seed by winning, that's our focus. If we do that, there's a chance we could be No. 2 and there's still a slight chance we could be No. 1, but if we don't get to No. 3, all of that will be a moot point. Last year, we were kind of in the same situation. Kansas Cityactually played the night before and they lost. We had a chance to do some good things, and we didn't take care of business against Denver. We can't really focus on what might happen and play all of the 'what ifs.' We have to take care of our one game that we can take care of and see what happens."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on San Diego's turnaround from last year) 12/22/04

"It's probably a tribute to them that they didn't go into the year thinking about what everybody else was saying. They just played the games and did what they should do. They have a lot of talented guys, they play extremely hard and they're playing what Marty Schottenheimer has preached ever since I have known him, that you don't self-destruct, you don't beat yourself, you win half of your games, and if you can get lucky half of the other ones, you have a great year. And that's what they've done. They have not beaten themselves all year, and that's going to put you in good stead."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what it is like to coach under Marty Schottenheimer) 12/22/04

"Marty is very much into preparation, and that's one thing I'll say for him. I always felt we were prepared. We knew what the other teams were going to do. We generally played up to our potential. He's a very detail-oriented guy and he believes in tough, physical football. I had fun coaching for him."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on San Diegoand their line play) 12/22/04

"It's remarkable what they've done. They have a great back, which helps you, because now everybody's playing against the running game and defending that. (Drew) Brees as a quarterback gets rid of the ball. He knows what's going on. He doesn't put them in a lot of tough situations. But to have basically five new offensive linemen and have a playoff team, that's not easy to do."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what TE-Antonio Gates brings to the Chargers) 12/22/04

"Gates is a really good receiver. He's made big plays and he's made clutch plays. I don't think too many people knew about him early on, but he's still been able to maintain that and get open and catch the ball on third down and get deep and catch the ball. He's given them a go-to-guy. He's been impressive."

