Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if it is important to get DB-Bob Sanders back before the playoffs) 12/16/04 “We’d like to, if we can. That would be ideal.

Dec 15, 2004 at 07:00 PM

"We'd like to, if we can. That would be ideal. Originally when he got hurt, they thought the first playoff game. Then, we were just hoping and pushing that maybe he would get back for that Denvergame. Now, they're saying that San Diegomight be a possibility, which would be ideal if we could get him a few snaps."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what TE-Todd Heap brings to the Ravens offense) 12/16/04

"He helps them an awful lot. He gives them another threat. He's a big-play guy in the middle of the field. In the red zone, he jumps over people, and they throw a bunch of balls to him down there. I just think he gives them a lot of confidence in having another playmaker back there."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how he would rate this group of Colts receivers) 12/16/04

"I tried to think about that a few days ago and I guess you're always in awe of guys you play against…I don't know that there's been a group that I've seen that I wouldn't rather have these guys. They're all different. They all can do some different things, but they all have tremendous hands, which is the number one asset. And these guys are all very smart, and most great receivers are…I guess I'm biased because I'm coaching them, but as a group from one to six, I have not been around a better group. I think I would take these guys."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on LB-Ray Lewis) 12/16/04

"He's a great player. He defends the run and the pass equally well, which is rare for middle backers. We had a number of outstanding defensive players at the Pro Bowl, and he was a unanimous vote by the players for captain. That's the unique thing about him, that in any type of crowd, whatever group he's in, he's going to stand out from a leadership standpoint. Everybody's following him."

Advertising