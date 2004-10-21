Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if RB-Fred Taylor’s numbers are a reflection of Jacksonville going more with QB-Byron Leftwich) 10/21/04 “I think it is. I think they started out the season feeling like they were going to be a running team, a defensive team.

Oct 20, 2004 at 08:00 PM

"I think it is. I think they started out the season feeling like they were going to be a running team, a defensive team. The more Byron has played and won games for them in the fourth quarter, the better they have felt about it. Every week, the number of passes has been up, and they're throwing 40-plus passes a game now, lately. They've just turned into more of a passing team."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if Jacksonvillebecoming a passing team lessens the threat RB-Fred Taylor brings) 10/21/04

"No, I don't think so. Those guys have an impact on the game, how you defend them, and you have to defend what they are. Those guys can break runs and we're treating them the same way."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if he is satisfied with the Colts' run defense) 10/21/04

"We're playing better. We've limited the big gains. We've had a lot more three-yard and less runs. So, we're doing some things better, but the last couple of weeks, we haven't really been tested. We'll see some good runners in the next few weeks and we'll find out."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how DB-Bob Sanders is doing) 10/21/04

"He did well and continues to progress. If he doesn't have any setbacks, I think he'll be up and be set to play some."

