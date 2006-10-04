Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"We had very good energy today and I think our guys understand the importance of another division game. I also think we'd like to play a little bit better than we played last week. There was good concentration and good energy and it was a good practice."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the key to always making sure the team is ready)

"Probably the biggest key is focusing on what you do. And I think our team does a good job of that. We always talk about the scouting report, the other teams strengths and weaknesses, but more than anything, we talk about what we need to do to win and most of that involves being sharp and not turning the ball over, not having penalties and doing things that we need to do to win rather than trying to take advantage of someone else's weaknesses. And I think our team gears into that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his initial impression of Vince Young)

"I think he has a real good chance to be special. Even in these last couple of games where you see some of the mistakes and things that you know he's going to grow out of, you still see the throws on the run, the movement, you see pretty good poise, a guy who made a couple of mistakes and came back and made some good throws. I met him at the Maxwell Awards and I was really impressed just talking to him. Bo Schobel talked about how poised he was at practice and in training camp, and I think he has a real chance to be special."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the approach of playing a young QB early and learning on the go)

"I think it all depends on where you are as a team and as an organization. We did it one way with Peyton and it worked out really well, playing him all of the time and letting him go. They did it the other way with (Steve) McNair and he took them to a Super Bowl later on. So I don't think there's any one right formula. Denny Green, I know him real well, and with (Daunte) Culpepper, he didn't play one snap his first year and then goes to the Pro Bowl. So, it's just really where your team is and what you decide to do."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if a mobile quarterback alters the pass rush)

"It does. It alters your thinking, no question about it. And you know the big thing is you have to stay alive, you can't assume he's down. You can't treat him like a quarterback. You have to treat him like a running back. We've had pretty good success because we have a lot of speed on our defense. We've played some guys like this, probably nobody as big and as mobile, maybe Culpepper, but it will be a challenge for us."