Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments) “We had very good energy today and I think our guys understand the importance of another division game.  I also think we’d like to play a little bit better than we played last week.

Oct 03, 2006 at 08:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (opening comments)

"We had very good energy today and I think our guys understand the importance of another division game.  I also think we'd like to play a little bit better than we played last week.  There was good concentration and good energy and it was a good practice."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the key to always making sure the team is ready)

"Probably the biggest key is focusing on what you do.  And I think our team does a good job of that.  We always talk about the scouting report, the other teams strengths and weaknesses, but more than anything, we talk about what we need to do to win and most of that involves being sharp and not turning the ball over, not having penalties and doing things that we need to do to win rather than trying to take advantage of someone else's weaknesses.  And I think our team gears into that."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his initial impression of Vince Young)

"I think he has a real good chance to be special.  Even in these last couple of games where you see some of the mistakes and things that you know he's going to grow out of, you still see the throws on the run, the movement, you see pretty good poise, a guy who made a couple of mistakes and came back and made some good throws.  I met him at the Maxwell Awards and I was really impressed just talking to him.  Bo Schobel talked about how poised he was at practice and in training camp, and I think he has a real chance to be special."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the approach of playing a young QB early and learning on the go)

"I think it all depends on where you are as a team and as an organization.  We did it one way with Peyton and it worked out really well, playing him all of the time and letting him go.  They did it the other way with (Steve) McNair and he took them to a Super Bowl later on.  So I don't think there's any one right formula.  Denny Green, I know him real well, and with (Daunte) Culpepper, he didn't play one snap his first year and then goes to the Pro Bowl.  So, it's just really where your team is and what you decide to do."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if a mobile quarterback alters the pass rush)

"It does.  It alters your thinking, no question about it.  And you know the big thing is you have to stay alive, you can't assume he's down.  You can't treat him like a quarterback.  You have to treat him like a running back.  We've had pretty good success because we have a lot of speed on our defense.  We've played some guys like this, probably nobody as big and as mobile, maybe Culpepper, but it will be a challenge for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on RB-Joseph Addai's development)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising