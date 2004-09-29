Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

Sep 28, 2004 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if there is anything surprising about Jacksonville) 9/29/04

"Not really. They beat us down there last year and they were playing pretty good football, really as good as anybody last year at the end of the year. They have a couple of new players and have just gotten confidence and are winning some of those close games that they lost last year. They are a good football team."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how difficult it is to run on their front line) 9/29/04

"They have big guys and they do a good job against the run. Buffalo found a couple of little creases, Tennessee found some creases, and hopefully we can do the same thing."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the offense will have to be patient) 9/29/04

"You have to be smart, you have to be patient and you have to take care of the fundamentals. You're not going to get a whole lot of big, big plays. It's not going to be a race-horse type of game. You are going to have to move down, have some eight-to-10-play drives, convert some third downs and do what you have to do to take care of the ball."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if Jacksonville is a blitzing team) 9/29/04

"No, they're not. They create pressure with their front four, they stop the run with their front seven and they play fundamentally sound. So, you're not going to get those one-on-one opportunities very often. When you do, you have to take advantage of them."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on RB-Fred Taylor) 9/29/04

"He's a great back, an excellent back. They want to control the game. I think everywhere (Head Coach) Jack Del Rio has been, they've had a running game. That's his philosophy. Taylor is a guy who has gotten a lot of yards for them and controlled the tempo of games."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on QB-Byron Leftwich) 9/29/04

"Byron is going to be an outstanding quarterback. He has poise, he understands football and he has the ability to make the big play at the right time. And they have a lot of confidence in him. Right now, he's not making all the throws that he's going to make as a pro, but he's making the big throws, and that's what you want to see in your quarterback."

Advertising