Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

  HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general post-practice comments) “A good Wednesday, and I think our guys understand the urgency of the AFC South game, and we had that type of spirited practice, so I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape.

Sep 12, 2006 at 08:00 PM

"A good Wednesday, and I think our guys understand the urgency of the AFC South game, and we had that type of spirited practice, so I think we're going to be in pretty good shape.  Playing at home obviously will be fun for us and we're looking forward to getting our home season started off right."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if he has addressed how important it is getting off to a good start)

"We have talked about it, and it's something I think that when we've gone on the road, we've known how difficult it was going to be.  We've been prepared for it, going to New York.  We have to have the same type of mindset, and I think at times we felt last year, 'Well, we're coming home,' and not that it's ever going to be easy, but didn't feel that urgency.  So, we want to come out and really play the first quarter the way we played the first quarter in New York."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on TEs-Dallas Clark, Bryan Fletcher and Ben Utecht)

"They are really all three good pass receivers.  That's the big thing.  But they're different types of blockers and different types of receivers.  Dallas is really developing as an all-around player and a point-of-attack blocker as well, but he's the guy that we play out in the slot the most.  Ben Utecht has been our point-of-attack tight end, and when we've been two tight ends, he's been on the ball and in the core of things.  He really came to us as a receiver, a receiving tight end at Minnesota, and has developed into a nice point-of-attack blocker.  Bryan Fletcher is the same way.  Bryan did more of the receiving on the practice squad and last year, but he's developed into a good point-of-attack blocker, too.  They're not all prototypical tight ends, they're not that big, but they fight at the point of attack, they stay after you and they've been effective blockers for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on DE-Mario Williams)

"He's going to be a good player.  He has tremendously long arms, a big frame, he has good speed, he has all of the ability you need to be a rusher and unfortunately, he's going to be judged on a very tough curve.  But he's going to be a good player for them.  He's a talented guy."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the pressures of being the No. 1 pick)

"There's pressure being the number one pick, definitely, and then when you're the number one pick and you're not a quarterback or running back, then it becomes kind of hard to measure your effectiveness.  Then, it becomes even tougher.  There have been just a few guys who have fallen into that boat, and it's hard.  A rookie defensive lineman is not an easy go, and they're always going to compare him—Reggie Bush had this many touches, he did this, he did that.  Williams will have an effect on the game, but it will be different than Bush's."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much of Denver he sees in Houston)

