Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on having to cut the roster down) 9/6/04 “It is a tough situation, even a little bit tougher this year because normally we’re doing it on an off day, making the final cut. We’re making it trying to get things set for practice and get our practice squad going.

Sep 05, 2004 at 08:00 PM

"It is a tough situation, even a little bit tougher this year because normally we're doing it on an off day, making the final cut. We're making it trying to get things set for practice and get our practice squad going. It's very difficult, because you have some guys who did a great job. It's always tough when you have to make that last cut, but we think we have our roster pretty much in shape now, and we're looking forward to Thursday night. "

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how consistently New England plays to its level) 9/6/04

"They do. That's one thing I admire about them. They have a 15-game winning streak, but I think nine of those 15 wins went down to the last series or overtime. They have a good feeling about themselves in close games, they understand what they have to do, and they don't beat themselves. You have to beat them, and 15 times in a row, people haven't found out a way how to beat them. You kind of admire that. They play well together as a unit, and there's a lot to that. That's how you win games."

