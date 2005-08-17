Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on practice this morning) Training Camp “In some ways it was [good]. We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be on defense but we got a lot done.

Aug 16, 2005 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on practice this morning) Training Camp

"In some ways it was [good]. We weren't as sharp as we needed to be on defense but we got a lot done. We got a few players back involved in practice that will be good. We'll have a special teams afternoon, and then we'll start to prepare for the Bears tomorrow. So all-in-all I think we're in pretty good position."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if the players returning this week from injuries will see a lot of playing time Saturday) Training Camp

"It depends. We'll probably ease them into it if they haven't had a whole whole lot of work, but we'd like to get them in the ball game a little bit, yes."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the difference between recovery time during the preseason and regular season) Training Camp

"Regular season's a lot different. You're practicing once a day. It's a different frame of reference. There are some guys that could have played if it was a regular season game. Now that we're back practicing once a day, we'll probably get a lot of those guys back and we won't over-tax them."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much the first unit will play on Saturday) Training Camp

"It's hard to say, but we definitely want to play more than we have in the first two games. Our defense has played quite a bit but our offense has really only played about 15 plays. We'd like to get them more than that in the game, into the second quarter and see what happens."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the development of the young secondary) Training Camp

"They are a confident bunch. That's the first thing you notice about them. They want to do well, they feel like they're going to do well and they're not really awed by too much. Now they have lots to learn, but they go out there and they take it in stride and if they make a mistake, they grow from it and they don't really dwell on it. That's a good characteristic to have in the secondary. They play hard and they have physical toughness, and so far they've been around all the time."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the impact DL Coach-John Teerlinck has had on the defensive line) Training Camp

"I think the biggest thing that John does is he teaches guys how to think and how to play the game. Sometimes we teach technique and we teach fundamentals and we teach responsibilities, but we don't teach guys how to think through their position, and John does that. As much as he does a lot of the drill work and technical things that are important, he teaches guys how to think about doing their job on the field, and I think we have a thinking man's defensive line."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on WR-Reggie Wayne's performance thus far) Training Camp

"Reggie's doing just fine. He came in [to training camp] with his weight down and I think he's really focusing on having a great season. Because of WR-Brandon Stokley's injury we've actually practiced him in the slot which is probably going to benefit us in the long run but he's practiced really well and I think he's going to have an outstanding year."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if it is hard to imagine a better year for QB-Peyton Manning and the offense after last season) Training Camp

"No, I think we just look at that year and we see some things that haven't been done before, if you look from the outside. But we look from the inside and see where we can be better. You know, the amount of first down interceptions we had, just little fine points that we feel like we can be a lot more productive. I think that's the good thing about our guys. For the most part we have perfectionists as players on offense and they're always looking for how they can improve, and because of that I think we'll improve a lot."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if it is unfair to judge QB-Peyton Manning just on the basis of winning a Super Bowl) Training Camp

"I would probably look at it this way: if you say a 10 year career is an average career then you can have 10 quarterbacks in 10 years could make it, so you're always going to have quarterbacks that never get there. We've seen some pretty good quarterbacks like Dan Fouts and [Dan] Marino, and so if you say that you can only be called a great quarterback if your team wins the Super Bowl, there are going to be some guys that get left out. But if you take that path, then that's a way you can look at it. I think it's a little bit unfair."

Advertising