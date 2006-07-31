Head Coach Tony Dungy Post-Practice Quotes

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how things went on the first day) Training Camp

"It was a good first day, but obviously very hot. I was proud of our guys. I think we came back in good shape. We tried to be smart about getting in the hydration and I think we came back in good shape. We tried to be smart about getting the hydration and I think for the most part we made it through pretty well. We had good work and that's the thing. I told the team, 'We've got to get the work no matter what the weather is and we just have to be smart about how we take breaks and how we hydrate,' and so far so good."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on special adjustments because of the weather) Training Camp

"We just take a few more breaks. Our schedule is set so that we go hard, we have walkthroughs, we have rest time, we have slower-paced sessions. We normally do that, but we just take a few longer breaks. We took a longer water break. We had more water on the field and that's really all we can do to monitor it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the spotlight being placed on RBs-Joseph Addai and Dominic Rhodes) Training Camp

"You're replacing a tremendous player (in Edgerrin James) and the thing that we try to tell those guys is to do what they do. That's what it looked like today. Both guys got a chance to show what they could do and some different talents that they have and that's the way that it's probably going to be all year."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the tempo) Training Camp

"It was a little tough because it was so hot but our guys did a good job pushing through it and we'll continue to emphasize it."

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on K-Adam Vinatieri) Training Camp