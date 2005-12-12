Head Coach Tony Dungy Monday Press Conference

Monday Press Conference

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) 12/11/05

"Well, obviously we're happy about being 13-0 and winning our division for the third year in a row and happy about clinching home field this early. It makes it nice and we're able to plan and do some things. Watching the tape, there are enough things to not be happy about that we'll have some things to work on. I'm never happy when we give up 14 points in the fourth quarter. After we got the fumble by [David] Garrard, we felt the game was over and didn't really execute coming down the stretch on defense. Offensively we played very well and moved the ball, but we probably had a couple of situations in the red zone, 3rd and one and a couple of other shots to get touchdowns and we didn't, so that made it a little tighter at the end than we wanted to. We didn't handle the onside kick well. It was a good kick, but we had a couple of guys who acted like we had never practiced it before. These things can get you beat in important games, so we'll continue to work on that and cover it and like I said, it will give us a lot of things to work on. All in all, we're happy. It was a big game for us to go down there and win in that environment. Jacksonville has a good team. I'm sure they'll be around in the playoffs and make some noise, and it was a good situation for us to be able to get that win."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the onside kick) 12/11/05

"Well, we have Marvin [Harrison] there to handle the ball and he is supposed to handle every ball, and the front line guys are supposed to step up and block the guys who are coming down and let Marvin handle it. We had a couple of guys block the wrong people and one guy tried to field the ball. We practice it every Saturday and it just wasn't handled right."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what he's concerned most about by playing the starters) 12/11/05

"I guess what you're trying to do is balance continuing to practice well, continuing to play well and improving. I think there are some areas that we still have to get better and improve, and that's what you want to do. You always have to count on the threat of guys getting hurt in games that aren't critical to you. In that sense, it's kind of like the preseason where you're trying to get enough work in and do much is enough to be sharp and be ready to go opening day and how much you balance that fatigue and threat of injury. You do want to win the games, you want to play impressive, you want to practice well, but you want to get the guys just enough work. I told them [players] we're going to play this week and practice like we normally do and so everybody is fine this week, and to be honest, most of the guys aren't thinking that far ahead. "

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on playing backups) 12/11/05