Head Coach Tony Dungy Monday Press Conference

Monday Press Conference   HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) 12/11/05 “Well, obviously we’re happy about being 13-0 and winning our division for the third year in a row and happy about clinching home field this early.  It makes it nice and we’re able to plan and do some things.

Dec 11, 2005 at 07:00 PM

Monday Press Conference

* *

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (general comments) 12/11/05

"Well, obviously we're happy about being 13-0 and winning our division for the third year in a row and happy about clinching home field this early.  It makes it nice and we're able to plan and do some things.  Watching the tape, there are enough things to not be happy about that we'll have some things to work on.  I'm never happy when we give up 14 points in the fourth quarter.  After we got the fumble by [David] Garrard, we felt the game was over and didn't really execute coming down the stretch on defense.  Offensively we played very well and moved the ball, but we probably had a couple of situations in the red zone, 3rd and one and a couple of other shots to get touchdowns and we didn't, so that made it a little tighter at the end than we wanted to.  We didn't handle the onside kick well.  It was a good kick, but we had a couple of guys who acted like we had never practiced it before.  These things can get you beat in important games, so we'll continue to work on that and cover it and like I said, it will give us a lot of things to work on.  All in all, we're happy.  It was a big game for us to go down there and win in that environment.  Jacksonville has a good team.  I'm sure they'll be around in the playoffs and make some noise, and it was a good situation for us to be able to get that win."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the onside kick) 12/11/05

"Well, we have Marvin [Harrison] there to handle the ball and he is supposed to handle every ball, and the front line guys are supposed to step up and block the guys who are coming down and let Marvin handle it.  We had a couple of guys block the wrong people and one guy tried to field the ball.  We practice it every Saturday and it just wasn't handled right."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what he's concerned most about by playing the starters) 12/11/05

"I guess what you're trying to do is balance continuing to practice well, continuing to play well and improving.  I think there are some areas that we still have to get better and improve, and that's what you want to do.  You always have to count on the threat of guys getting hurt in games that aren't critical to you.  In that sense, it's kind of like the preseason where you're trying to get enough work in and do much is enough to be sharp and be ready to go opening day and how much you balance that fatigue and threat of injury.  You do want to win the games, you want to play impressive, you want to practice well, but you want to get the guys just enough work.  I told them [players] we're going to play this week and practice like we normally do and so everybody is fine this week, and to be honest, most of the guys aren't thinking that far ahead. "

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on playing backups) 12/11/05

"One thing we have to do is get our backup guys comfortable being in there.  We have to get some guys in different situations, including [backup QB] Jim Sorgi.  We have to get him some work in case he has to play in the postseason.  We have to do that in a lot of spots.  I think that can be done by putting a guy in for a series here or a series there and get him that ex

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising