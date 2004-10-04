Head Coach Tony Dungy Monday Press Conference

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(general comments on Sunday’s win at Jacksonville) 10/4/04 “Defensively, we still weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be, but we got some big fourth-down stops and played well enough in the red zone. We kept them out of the end zone when they got down there, and that was critical.

"Defensively, we still weren't as sharp as we'd like to be, but we got some big fourth-down stops and played well enough in the red zone. We kept them out of the end zone when they got down there, and that was critical. So, overall, a good day for us."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on LB-Rob Morris) 10/4/04

"Rob's probably playing the most consistent of anybody on defense. He's had a good last couple of weeks. He got a game ball two weeks ago against Tennessee. He's played well and had some big stops, and this was probably the best we've played Fred Taylor in the running game in the five games we've played against them."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on LB-Cato June's progress) 10/4/04

"Cato's doing well. Every week is kind of a learning experience for him. We played him a little more in nickel defenses, and I think that was good for him. He's coming on and really just needs to play more and more."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on if the offense has played a full 60 minutes yet) 10/4/04

"No, not for 60 minutes. The second half of the Green Baygame, we had a couple of third down plays we didn't convert and had some penalties that hurt us. (At Jacksonville) we left some plays out on the field. They had a good plan, but we had a good plan to attack it. We missed a couple of throws, dropped a couple of balls, and that's tough to do and still win. I guess that's the glass being half-full, that we've won some games and still not really played our best. We have some outstanding personnel and we're making big plays, but I think we can play better."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on what the Colts were looking for when bringing in WR-Brandon Stokley) 10/4/04

"I think we were looking for exactly what we've gotten—a guy who really knows what he's doing, who can make the clutch catch and who, when the defense dictates and he gets some single coverage, he can win and make those plays."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on how RB-Dominic Rhodes did at Jacksonville) 10/4/04

"Dominic is a guy who has great explosion through the hole, and he was hitting that hole quickly and getting through there. He made some nice seven-to-eight-yard runs. He also gave Edgerrin (James) a blow on a very hot day so he was able to remain fresh at the end. It's good to have both of those guys running the way they are. They are running as well as I've seen them since I've been here."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on the OaklandRaiders) 10/4/04

"Oaklandis a real explosive team. They have some guys who can make one-play touchdowns. They have a lot of speed on offense. Defensively, it's a new system for them, and they are still making adjustments. We're going to have our hands full with their speed and athleticism."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY(on RB-Amos Zereoue) 10/4/04

"Zereoue is a good back. We played against him in Pittsburgha couple of years ago and he had a couple of big runs against us out there. He's a tough guy and has good quickness. (Tyrone) Wheatley is a bigger guy, but they both can run. They have another guy, Justin Fargas, that can make big plays, too. We have to make sure we're tackling well and keep those guys bottled up."

