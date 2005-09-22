Head Coach Tony Dungy Conference Call Quotes

Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy (9/21/05) (On the first games of the season) – “We’re pleased to be 2-0. That’s for sure.

Sep 21, 2005 at 08:00 PM

Colts Head Coach Tony Dungy (9/21/05)

(On the first games of the season) – "We're pleased to be 2-0. That's for sure. [It was] a rough stretch for us [playing] Jacksonville, who's always tough on us, and going to Baltimore. I don't think we're playing as well as we're going to need to play, and I think we're going to continue to improve. But getting through those minefields and being 2-0, we're definitely happy about that."

(On how Trent Dilfer has changed since playing under Dungy in TampaBay) – "From what I've seen, he's gotten better and better. He's playing very good football for them right now, doing the things that you have to do to win games. That was our situation there. He was kind of in a growing stage, and he got better every year for us. Even though he went to the Pro Bowl my second year (1997), I thought by the end of his time there he was a better quarterback even than he was in 1997. He's a very, very tough guy. He's going to implement the game plan exactly the way the coaches want it. He's going to get them in the right situations and make good decisions, and he's going to be a leader for them. That's what quarterbacking is all about. He's got a little advantage, I think. He's played against this defense and played against it in practice for five years. It really hasn't changed a whole lot since we were in Tampa, so he'll know it as well as anybody. We're somewhat familiar with him, but we're still playing their system, and he's playing against our system, so it might be a little edge for the Browns."

(On the running back situation) – "Ran (Carthon) has run very well for us whenever he's gotten the opportunity. He's run well in the preseason, and we've got a lot of confidence in him. We just signed Kory Chapman today, and we'll try to get him as familiar with our offense as he can. But basically, it'll probably be Edgerrin (James) and Ran carrying the load. You never know how the injuries are going to go, but both of those guys will do well. We really won't change too much if Ran has to go in there and play just like he did last week. That's one of the things I think our team really does well is we pick it up around that person and we don't really change a lot, so we'll be fine."

(On Corey Simon) – "We're going to hopefully get Corey into that speed mode, too. He's got some quick-twitch fiber, even though he's a bigger guy. But he gives us a presence inside that we really haven't had any place I've been with a guy that big. I think when he really understands what we're doing, he's going to have to be double-teamed a lot to run the ball inside. He's going to be a pretty good pass rusher for us when we get him going, he learns our guys and learns our calls, so we think he's really going to help us."

(On whether he expects a similar defensive look as the Patriots showed under Romeo Crennel) – "I would think we would. I'd think we would see a lot of the same type of things. They slowed us down as much as anyone over the last three or four years, and I wouldn't think they'd deviate too much from that. That's what they do, and that's what they've shown. They're playing very solid. They did a good job on Brett Favre last week and did a fairly good job on Cincinnati, so I would expect yes."

(On Colts defensive back Mike Doss) – "That was a tough deal on Mike because of injuries. He had to really come back with just one week practicing and pretty much play the whole game. He got fatigued a little bit at the end, but played pretty solid. I think he'll tackle a little bit better than he did last week. He had a lot of tackles, but he missed some that he normally makes. I think just one week into the flow will help with that way. Mike's been a good player for us. He's been around football a lot in the time he's been here and has made things happen. I would just expect him to continue to get better."

(On the Browns play calling late in the game against Green Bay) – "You get in that situation, and you know you don't want to give Brett Favre the ball back where all they need is a field goal. So, really, you have to make first downs in that situation. They did what they thought was best to make first downs. They threw safe passes. They completed them, and basically ran the clock down. They would've run clock completely out if not for the touchdown play, so it's a little bit different than when you're ahead by four or seven. You have to make first downs, and they did what they thought was the best way to attack Green Bay's defense at the time."

(On whether teams are dropping more players into coverage against them) – "We're getting more of that. We got some of that last year, and there'll be some times where we have to run the ball. I think Edgerrin James is going to have a big year for us. As that becomes the mentality of the way they're going to play us, he's going to run and run well. That's what we have to do. We have to be patient. That's always been our style, to go to the line of scrimmage with run-pass checks and take what the defense gives us. So if that's the way people play us, I think we'll be able to counteract that, as well."

(On how the Colts keep from looking forward to New England) – "You have to continually show the team the tapes of the team you're playing. That's all you have to do. I've been in professional sports a long time. I've been a head coach nine years, and I've never won a game in Green Bay. I think I'm 0-7 up there. So [the Browns] go in and win up in Green Bay. That speaks to what they're all about. If we start looking at other people that don't really affect this particular week, we're going to be in trouble. Fortunately for us, we've got mature enough guys. We've got some great leadership—veteran guys on our offense, guys like Corey Simon and David Thornton, who have played a lot of football—that understand that every week's a different challenge, so I don't think we're going to have that problem. We're not as obsessed with New Englandas the rest of the country is. We're trying to win our division, number one, and last week was a big game as far as that goes. We want to win every game on our schedule, and right now Cleveland's the next one up."

(On winning home-field advantage) – "[It's] not as important as people think. New England's gone to the Super Bowl twice without home-field advantage. We have a very good record on the road. We might have one game's difference between our home record and our road record. You always want home-field in the playoffs, no doubt about it, but for us the more important thing is to win our division and see if we can get a bye. We've been 12-4 the last two years and haven't gotten that first game off. To me, that's much more important when a team can rest up for you and wait for you. No matter where you're playing the game, there's an advantage to the team that has that week off. That's what would be more of our goal, to see if we can get a bye. Home-field would be nice, obviously, but hopefully we can win the division and go from there."

(On former Universityof Michiganteammates Marlin Jackson and Braylon Edwards facing one another) – "We watched a lot of tape of those guys, and they went against each other one-on-one a lot in practice. I'm sure it's going to be fun for them to actually go live. I'm sure there'll be some times where Marlin does match up with Braylon Edwards. They're both big, physical guys, and they're both very competitive. Marlin's playing well for us. He's brought a great attitude to our defense. He's brought some physical play to our secondary, and he's still learning the game very much. But he's a really exciting and excitable player, so we're happy to have him."

(On the Belichick/Parcells coaching tree) – "No, I don't think there's any mystery to it. Cleveland's got an outstanding coach. Romeo's obviously been around Bill Belichick a

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising