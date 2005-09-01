Head Coach Tony Dungy comments on DT-Corey Simon

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on agreeing to terms with DT-Corey Simon) Training Camp

"Yes, that is big news, and something that we're happy about. We felt at the beginning of the week that we may have a chance to get involved, but you never know how those things go. (Colts Owner and CEO) Jim (Irsay) and (Colts President) Bill (Polian) actually moved pretty quick and made it happen, and I think it was a matter of us wanting Corey and Corey also wanting to be here. And I think it's a pretty good marriage."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what type of player DT-Corey Simon is) Training Camp

"He's a different type of player than we've had. He's really a power player and a really physical presence inside. He has a big body, much bigger body than we've had. And having something different sometimes can help you."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what separates DT-Corey Simon from other free agents in the past) Training Camp

"I think the difference is he demonstrated a thought that he wanted to come. And that's what makes it happen. You can chase a lot of these guys, and if they don't want to come or they don't have a motivation, you're usually spinning your wheels. When we talked to him early on, it was evident that we were one of the places that he was truly interested in. Then, as things heated up, it looked more and more like it was going to be done. But I think a lot of it is that we felt we had something good to offer and he felt the same way."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if DT-Corey Simon was someone the club had their eye on for a while) Training Camp

"Not really. I talked to him Tuesday night, I think, and he's a guy that you really don't have your eye on. Number one, you don't think a guy like that is going to come available. Certainly, without compensation, you don't think that's going to happen. So, it's one of those things that you really don't feel you've been working towards. All of a sudden, it's just something that's available, and really, it's kind of staggering."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much better DT-Corey Simon can make the Colts defense) Training Camp

"You have a guy who has played in a lot of playoff games, a guy who's been a premier run defender in the league, and a guy coming out who we thought was going to be an outstanding pass rusher and a real power player. (Defensive Line Coach) John Teerlinck compares him to Michael Dean Perry and some of the bigger guys that he's had. So, we're really excited about it. He has to come in here and learn what we do, and I think there's going to be a danger if we say that this is a cure-all to everything that ails us. But certainly, you have a major weapon in there and a guy who has played in some great defenses, so we're excited about it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how he sees DT-Corey Simon affecting DEs-Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis) Training Camp

"Hopefully, he gets us to a whole lot more 2nd-and-longs and 3rd-and-longs. Hopefully, he cuts down on some of those big runs inside. I think anybody would like to play tackle in this system where you know that the chips and the double-teams are going to come on the ends and you're going to get a lot of single blocking inside. And he's proven that he's a guy that can beat single pass protection."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if DT-Corey Simon can be like DT-Warren Sapp was in Tampa Bay) Training Camp