Head Coach Tony Dungy comments on DT-Corey Simon

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on agreeing to terms with DT-Corey Simon) Training Camp “Yes, that is big news, and something that we’re happy about. We felt at the beginning of the week that we may have a chance to get involved, but you never know how those things go.

Aug 31, 2005 at 08:00 PM

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on agreeing to terms with DT-Corey Simon) Training Camp

"Yes, that is big news, and something that we're happy about. We felt at the beginning of the week that we may have a chance to get involved, but you never know how those things go. (Colts Owner and CEO) Jim (Irsay) and (Colts President) Bill (Polian) actually moved pretty quick and made it happen, and I think it was a matter of us wanting Corey and Corey also wanting to be here. And I think it's a pretty good marriage."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what type of player DT-Corey Simon is) Training Camp

"He's a different type of player than we've had. He's really a power player and a really physical presence inside. He has a big body, much bigger body than we've had. And having something different sometimes can help you."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what separates DT-Corey Simon from other free agents in the past) Training Camp

"I think the difference is he demonstrated a thought that he wanted to come. And that's what makes it happen. You can chase a lot of these guys, and if they don't want to come or they don't have a motivation, you're usually spinning your wheels. When we talked to him early on, it was evident that we were one of the places that he was truly interested in. Then, as things heated up, it looked more and more like it was going to be done. But I think a lot of it is that we felt we had something good to offer and he felt the same way."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if DT-Corey Simon was someone the club had their eye on for a while) Training Camp

"Not really. I talked to him Tuesday night, I think, and he's a guy that you really don't have your eye on. Number one, you don't think a guy like that is going to come available. Certainly, without compensation, you don't think that's going to happen. So, it's one of those things that you really don't feel you've been working towards. All of a sudden, it's just something that's available, and really, it's kind of staggering."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how much better DT-Corey Simon can make the Colts defense) Training Camp

"You have a guy who has played in a lot of playoff games, a guy who's been a premier run defender in the league, and a guy coming out who we thought was going to be an outstanding pass rusher and a real power player. (Defensive Line Coach) John Teerlinck compares him to Michael Dean Perry and some of the bigger guys that he's had. So, we're really excited about it. He has to come in here and learn what we do, and I think there's going to be a danger if we say that this is a cure-all to everything that ails us. But certainly, you have a major weapon in there and a guy who has played in some great defenses, so we're excited about it."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on how he sees DT-Corey Simon affecting DEs-Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis) Training Camp

"Hopefully, he gets us to a whole lot more 2nd-and-longs and 3rd-and-longs. Hopefully, he cuts down on some of those big runs inside. I think anybody would like to play tackle in this system where you know that the chips and the double-teams are going to come on the ends and you're going to get a lot of single blocking inside. And he's proven that he's a guy that can beat single pass protection."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if DT-Corey Simon can be like DT-Warren Sapp was in Tampa Bay) Training Camp

"That's the hope. That's what we hope for. Obviously, with (Colts Owner and CEO) Jim (Irsay) stepping up and paying the kind of money that it takes to get a guy like that here, that's what you hope, definitely."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

WEATHER PLAN: Colts Watch Party Today

In case of inclement weather, watch party activities (except the Quarterback Passing Challenge) will be held indoors at The Garage at Bottleworks District.

news

LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising