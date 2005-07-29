Head Coach Tony Dungy Afternoon Practice Quotes

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the defensive concentration in the draft) Training Camp

"We concentrated on the defense. We drafted a couple of defensive linemen and we drafter three defensive backs, and those are guys that we think are going to help us bring more speed and quickness and striking ability to the defense. They're definitely going to help, but I think our improvement is going to come a lot from guys who are already here just getting better."

