(General Comments) *Tuesday *

"This is what we refer to as kind of our coaching sessions. During our coaching sessions we have an opportunity to do obviously some strength and conditioning work wrapped around some individual technique work. That was the focus of it. We have some different portions. We'll have veterans involved in certain aspects of it and a lot of the younger guys in other aspects of it. It's a time that we feel we can kind of maximize our efforts and get good solid work for everyone."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On moving forward each day) Tuesday

"I've had an opportunity to be involved in the system for going on my eighth year now. I feel pretty good about it. I have a good sense of it, a good feel for it and that part of it is not different for me. I'm just looking at it from a different prospective now."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On his offensive staff) Tuesday

"One of the things I think is important for us is to take care of the here and now. The situation with Tom Moore and Howard Mudd is still one of those situations where as there are still negotiations going on. We are getting a feel for what can and can't be done. Some of those things are out of our coaching hands in terms of the decisions that can be made. Those decisions are certainly at another level in terms of the ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) laws in terms of retirement and things of that nature. At some point and time, it will filter its' way out. Sometimes it doesn't happen as quickly as we like but in the long run, I think it will work itself out. The thing that we have to do is focus in on what we have to get done at this time. Clyde Christensen and Pete Metzelaars are excellent at what they do and been involved in the system for quite some time. They have a real thorough grasp of it and will do a good job in the interim. We have a couple of young coaches that we added on as interns and they are feeling there way around and getting a feel for the system. We don't expect a whole lot out of them because of the fact that they are learning right now and getting a sense of where things are. The guys that have been around will certainly make the decisions that have to be made this time of year."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On differences in coaching styles between him and coach Dungy) Tuesday

"I really do believe in both cases that there are a lot more similarities. My job here is not to create any differences but to build up on what's already been established. I think our program over the years has been well established. Often times when you are building the first floor it doesn't always look like the second. The second doesn't always look like the third. Nevertheless we are headed in the right direction we think. The comparisons are going to be there and maybe you all will be able to determine better than I."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On the biggest challenges during this transition) Tuesday

"Speaking engagements and media responsibilities. The amount of time that we work no matter what position you work in the NFL, there is a lot of long hours associated with it. The difference is the type of work and the type of demands that are placed on your time. I would say those are the two main challenges."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On the coaching changes and best case scenario) Tuesday

"The best case scenario would have been none of this would have happened at the time that it happened. It is what it is. It's occurred and we made adjustments and we're moving forward. We think right now we're in the best possible position we can be in for what we're trying to get accomplished this Spring during our OTA's. We'll work through those and get better and deal with the other issues a little bit later on."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On the possibility of more coaching changes) Tuesday

"Overall I believe we just have to focus in on what's immediate and right now. I think if you look down the road, and obviously because of the time in which it happened, you feel like there is some uncertainly, but nevertheless, the important part of it is to focus in on what we can control. What we can control is what we do out on the practice field and how much effort we put into it and our mission is to get better."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On DT Ed Johnson being remorseful) Tuesday

"Ed (Johnson) is a guy that I think has a big heart. He loves his team, certainly loves the guys he plays with and he's thankful to be back and the opportunity to be back. I certainly do sense the remorse. The biggest thing is I think he has to look from this point forward and continue to press on, which he's doing, and do the things that will make him better in all areas of his life."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On bring back DT Ed Johnson and his future on the team) Tuesday

"I think in the case when you do bring someone back like Ed (Johnson) is that you actually start at ground zero. My high school coach always said cream will always rise to the top and at some point if he's good enough and he performs well enough, he'll take his rightful position."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On the competition at receiver) Tuesday

"Reggie ( Wayne) has been playing extremely well and has been playing at a Pro Bowl level for quite some time. Anthony Gonzalez, all he's done is continue to get better and better each and every year. We have an opportunity whereas there are some young guys in our program that we do think are coming forward. This particular time of the year is so important. We have to get some development from Pierre Garcon and Sam Giguere. Austin Collie is here and performing well. We have a number of guys that we need to just continue to work and we'll continue to get better in that particular area. When you lose a guy that has been playing here for 13 years at an elite level, certainly we are going to have to work extremely hard to fill that hole. We do think the guys are in place to get that accomplished."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On the possibility of Marvin Harrison coming back to the Colts) Tuesday

"I'm not certain. You never say never. We have not had any discussions in that regard."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (On WR Roy Hall and this year) Tuesday

"It's a real big year for him. We need him to come through. He's a guy that has all the physical tools. He's big and strong. He's fast. He's worked extremely hard on all the nuances of the game in terms of his route running, body position, etc. He's just been plagued with a few injuries. Knock on wood he's hopefully gotten through that and that he will develop and come through and be able to be a force for us."

HEAD COACH JIM CALDWELL (General Comments) Tuesday