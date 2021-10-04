Colts To Host Kids, Families For Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration

Indianapolis – Later this month, the Indianapolis Colts, team mascot " Blue " and members of the Colts Cheerleaders will welcome kids and families to the Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration in Lucas Oil Stadium's South Lot.

This event is open to all kids and families and will feature exclusive Colts giveaways for kids, including a themed light-up globe necklace; individually wrapped, pre-packaged candy; the chance to meet a Colts player; a photo opportunity with Blue and more!(Player availability is subject to change.)