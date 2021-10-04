Colts To Host Kids, Families For Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration

Indianapolis – Later this month, the Indianapolis Colts, team mascot "Blue" and members of the Colts Cheerleaders will welcome kids and families to the Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration in Lucas Oil Stadium's South Lot.
This event is open to all kids and families and will feature exclusive Colts giveaways for kids, including a themed light-up globe necklace; individually wrapped, pre-packaged candy; the chance to meet a Colts player; a photo opportunity with Blue and more!(Player availability is subject to change.)
- Giveaways will be distributed to the first 2,000 fans who enter the lot, limited to four (4) giveaways per vehicle.
- Children must be present to receive the giveaway items. Items will be distributed to children inside of vehicles only.
- All fans are required to stay inside their vehicles throughout the event. Fans are encouraged to remotely open their trunk so staff can load giveaway items, or staff may pass the items through a vehicle window to an unoccupied seat.
- Distribution staff will follow current health and safety guidelines.
- No walk-ups will be permitted.
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 5 – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, South Lot, 500 S. Capitol Ave, Fans should enter through Gate 8, located off S. Capitol Ave.
Take a look back at the spookiest time of the year with the Colts Drive-Thru Halloween Celebration!