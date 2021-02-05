Peyton Manning And Reggie Wayne Await Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announcement 

After being named finalists for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class of 2021, Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne await the reveal of the 2021 class this Saturday evening.

Feb 05, 2021 at 10:56 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

hof_Finalists_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — 18 and 87 are on the doorstep to football immortality.

Following being named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, both Peyton Manning (first year of eligibility) and Reggie Wayne (second year of eligibility) await the reveal of the class on Saturday evening.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be introduced during the broadcast of "NFL Honors," a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally tomorrow night at 9 p.m. (ET) on CBS.

The class will then be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also be holding its enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Former Colts great running back Edgerrin James is among those being enshrined on that day.

» Manning, who is widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history, is by all measures a first-year shoo-in for the Class of 2021. The No. 1-overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Manning played for 18 seasons for the Colts (1998 to 2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), winning two Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season.

By the time Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, he had broken just about every major record by a quarterback in NFL history, including career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), single-season passing touchdowns (55), single-season passing yards (5,477), total wins (201, including playoffs), game-winning drives (56), comeback wins (45), games with four-plus touchdown passes (35), 4,000-plus-yard passing seasons (14), consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13) and Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player awards (5; 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013).

Manning, whose statue is prominently displayed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, had his No. 18 retired by the Colts in 2017, when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

» Wayne last year was one of just two Modern Era nominees to make it to the finalist stage in their first year of eligibility. Since 1970, about 90 percent of all candidates who make it to the finalist stage ultimately have been selected for induction at some point, according to the PFHOF.

One of the greatest receivers in franchise history, Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.

He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.

Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.

Related Content

news

Black History Month: Colts From Historically Black Colleges And Universities

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com is taking a look at the Colts players and coaches who have hailed from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
news

Colts Sign QB Jalen Morton & WR J.J. Nelson To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 1

The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Tom Rathman Announces His Retirement

Indianapolis Colts Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman today announced his retirement. The 31-year NFL veteran served as the team's running backs coach for the last three seasons.
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay On 2020 Season, Colts' Future At Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today spoke to reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the 2020 season, which ended in an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance? What about the future at the quarterback position for the Colts, and more?
news

Top Takeaways: Marcus Brady On Becoming Colts' New Offensive Coordinator

Marcus Brady, the Indianapolis Colts' quarterbacks coach the last three seasons, was recently promoted to be the team's offensive coordinator, taking over for Nick Sirianni, who has been hired as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. What did Brady tell reporters today about his new opportunity?
news

Colts Elevate Marcus Brady To Offensive Coordinator 

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator. He just finished his third season with the Colts and his second as quarterbacks coach. Brady was elevated from assistant quarterbacks coach following the 2018 season.
news

Nick Sirianni Named Philadelphia Eagles' Head Coach

Nick Sirianni, the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator the past three seasons under Frank Reich, today was officially announced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

DeForest Buckner Named Polynesian Pro Football Player Of The Year

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that Indianapolis Colts Defensive Lineman, DeForest Buckner has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award
news

Social Reaction: Philip Rivers Announces Retirement

See how the Indianapolis Colts, former opponents and the entire NFL reacted to the retirement of Philip Rivers on social media
news

Colts Reflect On Philip Rivers' Retirement

Following Philip Rivers announcing his retirement from the NFL, Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay, General Manager Chris Ballard and Head Coach Frank Reich shared statements on the QBs career

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More

Advertising