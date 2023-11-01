Colts announce Germany and local events for 2023 Frankfurt games

For fans stateside, the Colts will host an Official Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis. The party will feature appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, exclusive Colts giveaways, German food specials and more.

The party is free to attend and open to all ages. Fans under the age of 21 will not be allowed in the bar area. Capacity is limited, so attendance is first-come, first-served.

Fans who preregister at Colts.com/WatchParty will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive prize pack, including: two tickets to a 2023 home game; a Frankfurt Games mini helmet; a poster autographed by Deforest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor; and a Bud Light prize pack.

Unauthorized watch parties are prohibited by the NFL, and all requests must be approved by the Colts.

WHEN: 9 a.m. ET Watch Party begins

Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders

Special appearance by Colts Legend Marlin Jackson

Live entertainment

Free Colts giveaways!

9:30 a.m. Colts-Patriots kickoff (live on the big screen)

1 p.m. Party ends