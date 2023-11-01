Colts announce Germany and local events for 2023 Frankfurt games

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events revolving around the 2023 Frankfurt Games, when the Colts take on the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany on Sun., Nov. 12.

Nov 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
23-colts-schedule-germany_announcement-1920x1080

It will mark the Colts' second time participating in the NFL's International Series and their second regular season game outside the United States. On Oct. 2, 2016, the Colts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. 

The Colts also have played three preseason games abroad: in Mexico City (2000), Tokyo (2005) and Toronto (2010).  For more info, visit Colts.com/International.

NOV. 9 – 12  –  OFFICIAL COLTS FRANKFURT HUB  (FRANKFURT)

Fans in Germany are invited to visit Colts Haus at Chicago Meatpackers, the Colts' official Frankfurt headquarters and the team's hub of activity and entertainment throughout the weekend. The hub will feature photo opps, videos from the Colts archives, DJ music and other activities.

Fans who stop by will receive an exclusive Frankfurt Games player poster and an "Indiana Nights" game rally towel, while supplies last. Fans also may access a Guide to Frankfurt, complete with an embedded map featuring notable locations to explore, at Colts.com/International.

FRI., NOV. 10  –  COLTS WELCOME PARTY  (FRANKFURT)

The Colts will host the official Colts Welcome Party, featuring special appearances from team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders, Indy-inspired food specials, opportunities to win exclusive autographed items and more.  Attendees also will receive an exclusive Colts-Frankfurt Games scarf, while supplies last.

WHEN: 5 – 10 p.m. CET

WHERE: Colts Haus at Chicago Meatpackers, Untermainanlage 8, 60329 Frankfurt am Main

SUN., NOV. 12  –  COLTS vs. PATRIOTS  (FRANKFURT)

The Colts will face the New England Patriots in a Week 10 matchup of AFC competitors. Fans attending the game can access the NFL's gameday guidelines at NFL.com/news/NFL-frankfurt-gameday-guide.

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. CET

WHERE: Deutsch Bank Stadium, Mörfelder Landstraße 362, 60528 Frankfurt am Main

SUN., NOV. 12  –  GERMANY WATCH PARTY  (FRANKFURT)

Fans in Germany not attending the game can enjoy the Frankfurt Watch Party at the Colts Haus at Chicago Meatpackers on Sunday.

WHEN: 12 - 6 p.m. CET

WHERE: Colts Haus at Chicago Meatpackers, Untermainanlage 8, 60329 Frankfurt am Main

SUN., NOV. 12 – DOWNTOWN WATCH PARTY  (INDY)

For fans stateside, the Colts will host an Official Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at The Rathskeller in downtown Indianapolis. The party will feature appearances by Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment, exclusive Colts giveaways, German food specials and more.

The party is free to attend and open to all ages. Fans under the age of 21 will not be allowed in the bar area. Capacity is limited, so attendance is first-come, first-served.

Fans who preregister at Colts.com/WatchParty will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive prize pack, including: two tickets to a 2023 home game; a Frankfurt Games mini helmet; a poster autographed by Deforest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor; and a Bud Light prize pack.

Unauthorized watch parties are prohibited by the NFL, and all requests must be approved by the Colts.

WHEN: 9 a.m. ET Watch Party begins

  • Photos & autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
  • Special appearance by Colts Legend Marlin Jackson
  • Live entertainment
  • Free Colts giveaways!

9:30 a.m. Colts-Patriots kickoff (live on the big screen)

1 p.m. Party ends

WHERE: The Rathskeller, 401 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis

AVAILABLE NOW – FRANKFURT GAMES APPAREL

Limited edition Frankfurt Games T-shirts and hoodies, specially created to commemorate the matchup, are now available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

