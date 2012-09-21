GEARED FOR HEALTH COLLECTION

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, September 23, the Colts will team up with Indiana Sports Corporation to host "Geared for Health," a sports equipment drive, prior to the Colts vs. Jaguars game. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., volunteers will collect new and gently used sports equipment from Colts fans for Indiana Sports Corporation. Donations will be collected at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium gate.

All sports equipment donated will benefit not-for-profit youth organizations, sports leagues and clubs in Central Indiana to help make sports more accessible for underserved youth, while promoting more active lifestyles.

Indiana Sports Corporation is a nonprofit charitable organization. Over the past five years, Indiana Sports Corporation's Geared for Health program has collected more than 71,000 pieces of equipment to benefit more than 135,000 local youth through 160 Indianapolis area non-profit organizations.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2012 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include WTHR's Coats for Kids, Meijer's SACKing Hunger Food Drive and WISH Tree Toy Drive. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

About Indiana Sports Corporation

Indiana Sports Corporation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is the amateur sports champion, stimulating economic growth, inspiring healthy kids and lifestyle and developing vibrant communities in Indiana. Indiana Sports Corporation was founded in 1979 and was the nation's first sports commission. The events that Indiana Sports Corporation hosts are broadcast all over the world and bring national and international attention to Indiana. For more information about Indiana Sports Corporation, visit www.indianasportscorp.com.