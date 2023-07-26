Gardner Minshew wants 'hard' competition for Colts' starting quarterback job

Gardner Minshew looks forward to hard-fought battle to determine the Colts' Week 1 starting quarterback.

Jul 26, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

MinshewCamp

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- As the Colts' training camp practices got underway this Wednesday, all eyes were on the offense to see who would end up taking the first-team snaps at quarterback.

Ultimately, it was Gardner Minshew who got to run with the ones, while Anthony Richardson and Sam Ehlinger took the second and third-team snaps, respectively.

Though this could be seen as a precursor of what's to come throughout the rest of camp, head coach Shane Steichen said that they will rotate which quarterback will see first-team reps over the next month.

"I don't have a timetable on that [announcing a starter], to be honest," Steichen said. "I just want to see consistency and growth from that position. When you compete, it makes you better. When that time comes, I'll know we'll talk through it as a staff and we'll go from there."

In Minshew's career, he has started 24 games, including 20 for the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2019-2020. During his two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was the backup to Jalen Hurts, where he got four more starts.

With experience on both sides of the coin, Minshew has come to welcome the pressure that comes with battling for a starting job because he said it brings out the best in him.

"For me, competitiveness isn't wanting him [Richardson] to be bad so I can be good," Minshew said. "I want him to be great so that I can be even better. I think that's how you have to see it. I don't want an easy competition, I want it to be as hard as possible. I want him to be so freakin' good that I have to bring my level that much higher."

Minshew's performance so far this offseason has gotten him plenty of praise from those around him, including general manager Chris Ballard, who said that Minshew has a legitimate chance to win the starting job.

"Look, Gardner (Minshew II) had an excellent spring," Ballard said. "I don't want to underestimate – every time Gardner has been asked to play, he's played really good football. Here are the things I really like about Minshew II, he is competitive and he sees himself as the guy, all right? But he's also a great teammate and he's going to do what's best for the team too. But he's going to compete – so is Sam (Ehlinger). They are going to compete to play. You wouldn't want it any other way. I mean, how do you get better? To me, that's how you grow."

