Colts announce gameday themes for 2023

Colts vs. Raiders | Mon., Dec. 31 – 1 p.m.

The Colts will dedicate the game to Kicking The Stigma, the team's effort to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma often attached to mental health disorders. To date, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $24 million to awareness efforts, treatment services and research in Indiana and beyond. Plus, fans can ring in the New Year and commemorate the holiday season.