Colts announce gameday themes for 2023

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their lineup of gameday themes for their 2023 preseason and regular season home schedule, including the celebration of the team’s 40th season in Indianapolis during the home opener on Sept. 10. 

Jul 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest promotions at Colts.com/promos and gameday info, including gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment and more, at Colts.com/gameday.

Colts vs. Bears | Sat., Aug. 19 – 7 p.m.

  • THEME: "Pre-season Party", Colts 5K

Kick off the preseason festivities and join the Colts for an evening filled with excitement in American Family Insurance's Touchdown Town. Plus, fans can participate in the 11th annual Colts 5K Run/Walk in the morning before the game.

Colts vs. Jaguars | Sun., Sept. 10 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: 40th Season Celebration

Members of the inaugural 1984 Indianapolis Colts team, coaching staff, other alumni and fans will come together to commemorate 40 seasons of Colts football in Indianapolis. Fans can relive behind-the-scenes moments, tell stories and walk through Colts history as the Colts celebrate this milestone in Indianapolis.

Colts vs. Rams | Sun., Oct. 1 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Family Day, Hispanic Heritage Month

Gather the whole family for a gameday experience, including special activities and entertainment for kids. The NFL is also proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting NFL players, coaches and staff and partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.

Colts vs. Titans | Sun., Oct. 8 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Crucial Catch

The NFL's Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Player Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.

Colts vs. Browns | Sun., Oct. 22 – 1 p.m.

  • Announcement coming in July

Colts vs. Saints | Sun., Oct. 29 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Halloween, NFL Play 60

Embrace the Halloween spirit and join the Colts for a holiday-themed gameday. Plus, the NFL PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign that encourages kids to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

Colts vs. Buccaneers | Sun., Nov. 26 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Salute to Service

Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community and the United States across the world.

Colts vs. Steelers | TBD

  • THEME: Throwback Game, Inspire Change

The Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 Throwback game, featuring 1950's uniforms. What's more, the team will recognize the NFL's Inspire Change, which has committed $250 million to addressing barriers to opportunity and equality and other social justice causes over the next 10 years

Colts vs. Raiders | Mon., Dec. 31 – 1 p.m.

  • THEME: Kicking The Stigma, New Year's Eve

The Colts will dedicate the game to Kicking The Stigma, the team's effort to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma often attached to mental health disorders. To date, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $24 million to awareness efforts, treatment services and research in Indiana and beyond. Plus, fans can ring in the New Year and commemorate the holiday season.

Colts vs. Texans | TBD

  • THEME: Fan Appreciation

As the 2023 season comes to a close, the team will celebrate Colts Nation at the final home game, filled with special surprises, giveaways and appreciation for fan support.

