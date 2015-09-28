Gameday School Supply Drive

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2015 Teachers' Treasures School Supply Drive took place prior to the Colts vs. Jets Monday Night Football matchup on September 21. Volunteers collected monetary donations and school supplies at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each of the Lucas Oil Stadium gates.

Nearly 50 volunteers from both Teachers' Treasures and CBS4 joined forces to encourage football fans to drop school supplies, cash, and pocket change into the collection buckets. The drive was well received by fans, as the organizations were able to raise $3,340 on top of hundreds of everyday classroom items in just two hours leading to kickoff. All school items and financial contributions were donated to Teachers' Treasures, an organization that offers resources for more than 2,700 Indianapolis area school teachers who provide their students with school supplies.