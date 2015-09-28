Gameday School Supply Drive

he Indianapolis Colts partnered with Teachers' Treasures and CBS4 to host a School Supply Drive prior to Monday Night Football. Donations provided area teachers with materials to help at-risk children succeed in school.

Sep 28, 2015 at 01:00 AM
Colts Community Relations
teacherstreasures-collection.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2015 Teachers' Treasures School Supply Drive took place prior to the Colts vs. Jets Monday Night Football matchup on September 21. Volunteers collected monetary donations and school supplies at the Colts Community Collection Stations, presented by Toyota, located outside each of the Lucas Oil Stadium gates. 

Nearly 50 volunteers from both Teachers' Treasures and CBS4 joined forces to encourage football fans to drop school supplies, cash, and pocket change into the collection buckets. The drive was well received by fans, as the organizations were able to raise $3,340 on top of hundreds of everyday classroom items in just two hours leading to kickoff. All school items and financial contributions were donated to Teachers' Treasures, an organization that offers resources for more than 2,700 Indianapolis area school teachers who provide their students with school supplies.

The Colts Gameday Collections program will continue to run throughout the 2015 season with a different charitable collection held prior to each home game. Upcoming collections include Indy Back Pack Attack and the Verizon HopeLine cell phone collection. A complete list of future collections is available at www.colts.com/collections.

Community: Gameday School Supply Drive

Colts, Teachers' Treasures Receive School Supplies and Support from Fans

No Title
1 / 18
No Title
2 / 18
No Title
3 / 18
No Title
4 / 18
No Title
5 / 18
No Title
6 / 18
No Title
7 / 18
No Title
8 / 18
No Title
9 / 18
No Title
10 / 18
No Title
11 / 18
No Title
12 / 18
No Title
13 / 18
No Title
14 / 18
No Title
15 / 18
No Title
16 / 18
No Title
17 / 18
No Title
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

About Teachers' Treasures

Teachers' Treasures is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established in 2000. Teachers' Treasures offers teachers supplies such as paper, pencils, erasers, crayons, various art supplies, books and some classroom furniture. In the last 15 years, Teachers' Treasures has distributed over $39 million worth of free school supplies to Marion County schools. For more information about the organization, visit www.teacherstreasures.org

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.
news

Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser
news

Colts Provide USA Football Coach Certification For Youth Leagues Statewide

Indiana kids to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Jaguars, Colts And Titans Make Donation In Support Of Texans And Houston Community Impacted By Winter Storms

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Houston Texans, with a joint donation of $100,000 to the Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund following the severe winter weather that swept through the country last week
news

George Taliaferro's Immeasurable Impact On NFL, Hoosier State

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look back at the impact of former Baltimore Colts Pro Bowler and Indiana University legend George Taliaferro, the first Black player ever drafted by an NFL team.
news

Black History Month: Nyheim Hines' Family Connection To Martin Luther King Jr., Greensboro Sit-In

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com takes a look at running back Nyheim Hines' family connection to Martin Luther King Jr. and the impactful Greensboro Sit-In of 1960.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts Nominate QB Jacoby Brissett For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

The Indianapolis Colts today named quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Colts, Irsay To Highlight Nonprofits, Charities In 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family and Head Coach Frank Reich – will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign, during which players may wear customized cleats during a game to highlight and support the charitable organization of their choice.
news

Meijer Teams Up with State of Indiana and Indianapolis Colts to Host Free Flu Shot Clinic 

Drive-through and walk-up flu shot clinic for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising