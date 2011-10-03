GAMEDAY ON COLTS.COM

The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS, and is calculated using a formula comprised of the length of a team's pass attempts combined with penalties by offensive linemen, sacks allowed and quarterback hurries and knockdowns.*

Oct 03, 2011 at 07:36 AM
Team Wk 3 Season
Tampa Bay 79.7 75.9
Indianapolis 74.2 59.6
Play the New York Life Protection Index Game

Play the New York Life Protection Index game

To predict the Colts New York Life Protection Index rating, click here.

The New York Life Protection Index is an innovative weekly rating that measures how well each team's offensive line protects its quarterback.

In today's football, the 'golden age' of passing, a pro football team's ability to protect the quarterback is a key attribute to winning games. The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS, and is calculated using a formula comprised of the length of a team's pass attempts combined with penalties by offensive linemen, sacks allowed and quarterback hurries and knockdowns.

The New York Life Protection Index is updated weekly throughout the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts finished #1 in the final standings of the 2010 New York Life Protection Index.

How to Play:

  1. 1-time quick registration, then log in here.
    • Predict the week's Protection Index rating.
    • Check back after the game for the actual Protection Index rating.
    • The closer your score is to ZERO, the better.

