Follow "Colts Life" on social media for information about all off-the-field Colts events and experiences

Indianapolis Colts fans now can learn everything they need to know about off-the field Colts events and experiences via @ColtsLife on Instagram and Twitter.

Formerly @ColtsEvents, the handle will expand to cover Colts events as well as news, content and info about gameday activities and experience, gameday food & beverage, contests, giveaways, fashion and much more.

"We're always looking for more ways to engage with fans of all ages, so we're excited to refresh this handle to share all the unique experiences and activities that come with being a Colts fan," said Stephanie Pemberton, Colts Vice President of Marketing.

The Colts will continue to offer specialized content via other social media handles, including: