FREE TICKET OPPORTUNITY

WHAT: Be COLTSTRONG every week throughout the 2012 football season. This Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will be hosting Blue Thursday at the Avon Meijer on Rockville Road. For fans that do not already have tickets for the upcoming season, this will be one of their only chances to win tickets to see the Colts play in Lucas Oil Stadium. Complements of Meijer, the Official Supercenter of the Indianapolis Colts, 24 pairs of tickets will be given away at each Blue Thursday. Each ticket includes a pass to a VIP pre-game reception at the stadium.
Colts Meijer Blue Thursday elements include:
- Chance to win 1 of 24 pairs of tickets to the Colts vs. Packers game (including VIP pre-game reception, prior to the game)
- Colts Cheerleaders
- Hank FM promotional give-a-ways
- Books for Youth Program
- Colts Give-a-ways
- Colts In Motion traveling museum—weather permitting
- Quarterback Challenge Inflatable—weather permitting
WHEN: Thursday, October 4, 2012;Noon – 1 p.m.
* *
WHERE: Meijer; 10841 Rockville Road; Avon, IN 46123
On Blue Thursday, Colts fans are encouraged to show their spirit by wearing the color blue and participating in activities to fire them up for the following Sunday's game. The Colts and the Department of Child Services will host a book collection, benefiting the Books for Youth program, at each 2012 Blue Thursday. Be sure to bring a new or gently used children's book to drop off when you arrive for the Blue Thursday festivities! All books will be donated to Indiana foster youth. Individuals can also drop off new or gently used books for children of all ages at select Indianapolis Marion County Library branches. For a listing of branch locations or to find out how you can host a book drive, please visit www.colts.com/booksforyouth.
Special notes:
The Colts would like to encourage all fans to arrive at Meijer Blue Thursday early and find a spot in line to win a pair of tickets. Fans should see a Meijer representative for location of "game" line. There will be only one official line for tickets at each Meijer Blue Thursday. The line to participate in the "game" for the free ticket opportunity will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans in line will be allowed one attempt at the ticket "game"; however, non-winning fans may get back in line for additional attempts. If someone wins tickets, they will not be permitted to win an additional pair. Family members attending the Blue Thursday together may win up to one pair of tickets per person. Once all 24 pairs of tickets are given away, the line will be cut off. Blue Thursday will take place rain or shine. All Colts Blue Thursday times are local.