FREE PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA

Peyton Manning and Jerome Bettis Help Papa John and Fans in Making the Call **

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 23, 2012) – No National Football League sponsor knows a quality "toss" like Papa John's founder, Chairman and CEO John Schnatter, but he's counting on America to call the coin toss for Super Bowl XLVI so that the country can flip over free pizza.

Papa John's, the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, today unveiled its Super Bowl XLVI Coin Toss Experience, which includes a free large one-topping pizza and 2-liter Pepsi MAX for the millions of fans enrolled in Papa John's Papa Rewards program … if America correctly "calls" the Super Bowl coin toss. No matter which team wins the Super Bowl, Papa John's fans have skin in the game.

"Papa" John Schnatter, who started Papa John's in 1984 out of the back of his father's tavern in Jeffersonville, Ind., has recruited Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning and Jerome "The Bus" Bettis to help spread the word and "coach" America on the coin toss vote. (Papa John's has 56 restaurants in the Indianapolis area.)

Bringing this powerful threesome together is the crescendo of Papa John's NFL season-long marketing strategy that has surprised and delighted millions of Papa John's customers. Papa John's, the only national pizza chain with a system-wide rewards program, will continue this blitz the next two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl XLVI coin toss. The integrated campaign includes a national television commercial featuring Manning and Bettis that first aired during yesterday's NFC and AFC Championship games, digital media advertising, social media (#freepapajohns), and interactive, video-rich Web pages at www.papajohns.com.

America will make its "heads" or "tails" call for the Super Bowl XLVI coin toss by voting at www.papajohns.com today through Feb. 1. Schnatter will announce the result of America's vote Feb. 2 on the NFL Network in Indianapolis and via social media and at www.papajohns.com.

If America's call is correct, everyone enrolled in Papa Rewards as of 6 p.m. ET Super Bowl Sunday will receive an email the following day with instructions on how to claim their pizza and Pepsi MAX prize.

"This won't be an easy call for America, but as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, it's an easy call for Papa John's to offer a promotion like this to our loyal customers," Schnatter said. "The Super Bowl is the largest stage in all of sports, and it's the biggest sales day of the year for us. We're going all out with quality players like Peyton Manning and The Bus to make sure our customers have a great experience with the highest-quality pizza."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Papa John's team and this exciting promotion that revolves around the biggest day of the year – the Super Bowl," said Manning, who won Super Bowl XLI. "I really didn't expect to be a referee this year, but – like I said in the commercial -- 'a man's gotta work.'"

"The pressure is on, America," said Bettis, who is a finalist this year for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "It's hard to believe there could be an NFL coin toss with bigger stakes than what I experienced Thanksgiving Day 1998 … but with free Papa John's and Pepsi MAX on the line for millions of fans in Super Bowl XLVI, this certainly is huge!"

Occurring between the singing of the National Anthem and kickoff, the Super Bowl coin toss puts viewers on the edge of their seats … and players and coaches simply on edge. In fact, the NFC is on an incredible 14-year winning streak with Super Bowl coin tosses (Super Bowl XXXII – Super Bowl XLV). Some additional interesting Super Bowl coin toss statistics:

In 45 Super Bowls, heads has been called 23 times and tails 22

24 of the 45 tosses have come up heads, and 21 tails

The NFC has 24 Super Bowl wins, with a dominating 31 coin toss wins

The AFC has 21 Super Bowl wins, compared to only 14 coin toss wins

Last year for Super Bowl XLV, Papa John's set a single-day sales record by selling more than one million pizzas, driven in part by offering a free large pizza to everyone in America if the game went into overtime. In the fourth quarter, the teams were separated by only 3 points, but the game did not go into overtime. In fact, no Super Bowl has ever gone into overtime.

This year, America's odds of winning free Papa John's are much better … on the toss of a coin.

Papa John's is in the second year of a multi-year sponsorship with the NFL. Papa John's is the Official Pizza of the Indianapolis Colts.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third largest pizza company. For 10 of the past 12 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Papa John's also was honored by Restaurants & Institutions Magazine (R&I) with the 2009 Gold Award for Consumers' Choice in Chains in the pizza segment. Papa John's is the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League and Super Bowl XLVI and XLVII. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.

© 2012 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League.