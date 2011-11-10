FOURTH ANTHEM ANGEL HONORED

Twenty-four years ago, Teresa Beckley started a Christmas program called Miracle Tree, whose mission is to provide Christmas presents and hope to low income, Noble and Albion County children. Miracle Tree has grown each year it has been in operation and assists an astounding 600 children a year. Teresa selflessly runs this program out of her kitchen and through her dedication she has made her community a better place. She engages the community with the numerous ways people can help. At Miracle Tree, one can help by taking a tag and buying a gift for a child, donating new toys, clothes, or gift items that can be distributed, giving a financial donation that is used to buy gifts, "adopting" a family, volunteering, and more. Besides founding Miracle Tree, Teresa runs a home child day care, is opening a photography studio, and volunteers at organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and Lions Club. Teresa would like to accept this award in honor of her family (Bob, Jonathan, Stephanie, Jenny, Darrell, and Aaron) and her community because she says without their support all of this would not be possible.