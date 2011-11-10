FOURTH ANTHEM ANGEL HONORED

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are proud to announce the fourth "Anthem Angel" of the 2011-2012 season: Terrie Beckley.
Terri Beckley, nominated by her son Jonathan, is an inspiration to her community.
Twenty-four years ago, Teresa Beckley started a Christmas program called Miracle Tree, whose mission is to provide Christmas presents and hope to low income, Noble and Albion County children. Miracle Tree has grown each year it has been in operation and assists an astounding 600 children a year. Teresa selflessly runs this program out of her kitchen and through her dedication she has made her community a better place. She engages the community with the numerous ways people can help. At Miracle Tree, one can help by taking a tag and buying a gift for a child, donating new toys, clothes, or gift items that can be distributed, giving a financial donation that is used to buy gifts, "adopting" a family, volunteering, and more. Besides founding Miracle Tree, Teresa runs a home child day care, is opening a photography studio, and volunteers at organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and Lions Club. Teresa would like to accept this award in honor of her family (Bob, Jonathan, Stephanie, Jenny, Darrell, and Aaron) and her community because she says without their support all of this would not be possible.
In honor of Terrie's outstanding service to the community, she received four (4) VIP Club Seat Tickets the Colts vs. Falcons game, a feature story with her photo in the Colts gameday magazine (the Scout), as well as on-field recognition at the game.
"Anthem Angels…Honoring Everyday Heroes" was established by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to pay tribute to Hoosier "First Respondents" who have gone above the call of duty in human-service related professions.
Nominations are still being accepted for upcoming 2011 home games. For more information about Anthem Angels, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, please visit www.colts.com/anthemangels.