'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

The Indianapolis Colts will host the For the Boo! Halloween Party at Lucas Oil Stadium in October, the first in-person Colts Halloween party since 2019.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best costumes for an evening filled with spooky fun! The party, which will take place on the field and concourse levels, will feature Halloween games, trick-or-treating, costume contests, kids' activities, face painting, family photo opportunities, the Play60 Zone, discounted concessions, locker room tours and much more!

The party is free and open to all kids and their families, but tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, visit Colts.com/Halloween. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All bags are subject to search upon entry!

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19

5 p.m. – Party begins

5-7 p.m. – Costume Contest Judging

6:15-7:15 p.m. — Autographs with Colts Cheerleaders

7:40 p.m. – Costume Contest winner announced

8 p.m. – Party ends

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.