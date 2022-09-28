'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

Sep 28, 2022 at 02:52 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
halloween-party-2022

The Indianapolis Colts will host the For the Boo! Halloween Party at Lucas Oil Stadium in October, the first in-person Colts Halloween party since 2019.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best costumes for an evening filled with spooky fun! The party, which will take place on the field and concourse levels, will feature Halloween games, trick-or-treating, costume contests, kids' activities, face painting, family photo opportunities, the Play60 Zone, discounted concessions, locker room tours and much more!

The party is free and open to all kids and their families, but tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, visit Colts.com/Halloween. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All bags are subject to search upon entry!

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19

  • 5 p.m. – Party begins
  • 5-7 p.m. – Costume Contest Judging
  • 6:15-7:15 p.m. — Autographs with Colts Cheerleaders
  • 7:40 p.m. – Costume Contest winner announced
  • 8 p.m. – Party ends

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

Guest parking.  Free parking is available in the South Lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to carpool.

