Favorite Colts' Game Of All-Time?

INDIANAPOLIS – Historic Colts' games available by heading to YouTube?
That is coming shortly for fans.
Before the start of the 2016 season, the NFL will be uploading full network broadcasts of three games to YouTube for each NFL team. Fans will decide which games will make the final cut.
Here are the five Colts' games fans can vote on:
- 2003 Monday Night Football vs. Buccaneers
- 2006 AFC Championship Game vs. Patriots
- Super Bowl XLI
- 2009 vs. Patriots (4th-and-2 stop)
- 2013 AFC Wild Card Game vs. Chiefs
Voting details are below:
Head to the Colts' Facebook Page here. The 3 most-voted games per franchise (5 options are provided in each poll) will be uploaded to the NFL's official YouTube account prior to the start of the 2016 season.