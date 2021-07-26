'Colts FanDuel Fan Pass' Four-Game Ticket Packages On Sale Today

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and FanDuel Sportsbook, Proud Sportsbook Partner of the Colts, today launched the exclusive Colts FanDuel Fan Pass ticket package, featuring four regular season games and $100 in FanDuel site credits.
The new Colts FanDuel Fan Pass is available to eligible fans at Colts.com/fanpass and Ticketmaster.com.
For $200, eligible fans may purchase one of two four-game ticket packages:
- Pack A, including Seattle, Tennessee, the New York Jets and New England.
- Pack B, including the Los Angeles Rams, Houston, Jacksonville and Las Vegas.
Fans must be 21 or over to purchase a Colts FanDuel Fan Pass. Tickets will be located in the Terrace Level and will be assigned 48 hours before each game.
What's more, each eligible account will receive $100 in FanDuel site credits through the FanDuel sportsbook app, a first for an NFL ticket package. Each eligible account will receive $25 per game for each game purchased and will receive their credits the week of the game.
Colts FanDuel Fan Pass members also will have priority for 2021 playoff tickets and 2022 season tickets locations.
