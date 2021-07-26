'Colts FanDuel Fan Pass' Four-Game Ticket Packages On Sale Today

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and FanDuel Sportsbook, Proud Sportsbook Partner of the Colts, today launched the exclusive Colts FanDuel Fan Pass ticket package, featuring four regular season games and $100 in FanDuel site credits.

The new Colts FanDuel Fan Pass is available to eligible fans at Colts.com/fanpass and Ticketmaster.com.

For $200, eligible fans may purchase one of two four-game ticket packages:

Pack A , including Seattle, Tennessee, the New York Jets and New England.

, including Seattle, Tennessee, the New York Jets and New England. Pack B, including the Los Angeles Rams, Houston, Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

Fans must be 21 or over to purchase a Colts FanDuel Fan Pass. Tickets will be located in the Terrace Level and will be assigned 48 hours before each game.

What's more, each eligible account will receive $100 in FanDuel site credits through the FanDuel sportsbook app, a first for an NFL ticket package. Each eligible account will receive $25 per game for each game purchased and will receive their credits the week of the game.