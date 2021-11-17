Colts' LB E.J. Speed Named Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Indianapolis –The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10. This marks the second time in his career that Speed has garnered Player of the Week honors as he earned the distinction in Week 10 of the 2020 season.

In the Colts' 23-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis recorded a blocked punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Linebacker Zaire Franklin registered the block and Speed recovered and ran the ball in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. It was the first Colts blocked punt returned for a touchdown since Week 10 of the 2020 season at Tennessee. Speed also finished the game with one special teams tackle.

In 2021, Speed has played in all 10 games and has registered five tackles (four solo), one forced fumble and 10 special teams stops. He is tied for second in the NFL in special teams tackles this season. Since 2020, Speed is tied for the fifth-most special teams stops (19) in the league.