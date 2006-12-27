Dolphins Coach Nick Saban Conf. Call

  HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on what’s the speech to his team finishing up the season and on playing the Colts) “I was really pleased with the way we competed in the last game.  We really played hard, played physical, played with a lot of toughness, gave a lot of effort.

Dec 26, 2006 at 07:00 PM

* *

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on what's the speech to his team finishing up the season and on playing the Colts)

"I was really pleased with the way we competed in the last game.  We really played hard, played physical, played with a lot of toughness, gave a lot of effort.  You're always disappointed when you play with that kind of competitive character and don't get the payoff in terms of getting the victory, but I think it says a lot about the competitive character of our team and hopefully, we'll finish the season with the same kind of attitude in terms of what we're trying to get accomplished here, in terms of the trademark that we need to have to play winning football and those types of things.  The Colts, obviously to me, have an outstanding football team and a very potent, productive offense that quarterback Peyton Manning does a fantastic job, receivers that are as good as anyone in the league and an ability to run the ball and keep you off balance in every way, shape and form.  Defensively, they're quick and play hard and fast.  It's going to be a real challenge for us.  I'm anxious to see how our guys respond to it, especially playing on the road."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on DE-Jason Taylor)

"He's certainly, with 13.5 sacks this year and numerous big plays, tipped balls, caused fumbles, a couple of touchdowns scored, the guy has had a phenomenal year.  He's probably as fine of a football player as I've ever been around or had the opportunity to coach, not only in what he does but how he affects his teammates.  His presence is so important from a leadership standpoint, which speaks a lot about his character and personality as a football player.  I think his ability kind of speaks for itself.  The guy plays with a tremendous motor, plays hard all of the time and it's certainly infectious on our defensive team."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on how often DE-Jason Taylor is double-teamed)

"They chip him and work him pretty good most of the time.  We've had some success moving him around a little bit, so maybe it's a little harder to get a beat on where he's going to be, and that's something that we want to continue to have a plan for in the future.  He always was a 4-3 guy and you kind of knew where he was going to line up and it was pretty easy to get a beat on him, but we've tried to move him around a little bit."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on if he has made a decision on a starting quarterback yet)

"We think Cleo (Lemon) needs to start and that's the direction we're moving in.  No disrespect to Joey (Harrington).  He's done a great job for us all year long and we won four out of five with Joey playing.  He did a really, really good job.  Cleo, we've said that we want to get him a little playing time.  We gave him a little at Buffalo, we gave him a half last week, and it's a little bit different seeing if a guy is a starting pitcher or a relief pitcher.  We just think it would be good that he get a start.  Joey has managed the game well for us, has done well for us, and our team supports both quarterbacks."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on if there is any striking difference in the styles of QBs-Joey Harrington and Cleo Lemon)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!

news

Colts Launch 'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack for Final Regular Season Game

Four tickets plus exclusive "Blue" bobblehead. Prices starting at $140!

news

23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game

news

Colts 2023 Season Tickets On Sale Today

The Colts 2022 home schedule will feature nine regular season games and one preseason game, including matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, as well as perennial AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Add Dishes From Season 11 'Master Chef' Winner To Lucas Oil Stadium Gameday Menu

Indianapolis Colts fans who attend home games at Lucas Oil Stadium the remainder of this season will be able to enjoy dishes prepared by Indianapolis' own Chef Kelsey Murphy, the Season 11 winner of FOX's Master Chef: Legends competition, hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

news

Marvel Universe To Take Center Stage At Colts-Titans Game This Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome the Marvel Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 2, when the Colts take on their AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

news

'FOR THE BOO!' Colts Halloween Party At Lucas Oil Stadium on October 19

First in-person party since 2019 open to ALL kids and families!

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising