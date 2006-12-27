Dolphins Coach Nick Saban Conf. Call

* *

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on what's the speech to his team finishing up the season and on playing the Colts)

"I was really pleased with the way we competed in the last game. We really played hard, played physical, played with a lot of toughness, gave a lot of effort. You're always disappointed when you play with that kind of competitive character and don't get the payoff in terms of getting the victory, but I think it says a lot about the competitive character of our team and hopefully, we'll finish the season with the same kind of attitude in terms of what we're trying to get accomplished here, in terms of the trademark that we need to have to play winning football and those types of things. The Colts, obviously to me, have an outstanding football team and a very potent, productive offense that quarterback Peyton Manning does a fantastic job, receivers that are as good as anyone in the league and an ability to run the ball and keep you off balance in every way, shape and form. Defensively, they're quick and play hard and fast. It's going to be a real challenge for us. I'm anxious to see how our guys respond to it, especially playing on the road."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on DE-Jason Taylor)

"He's certainly, with 13.5 sacks this year and numerous big plays, tipped balls, caused fumbles, a couple of touchdowns scored, the guy has had a phenomenal year. He's probably as fine of a football player as I've ever been around or had the opportunity to coach, not only in what he does but how he affects his teammates. His presence is so important from a leadership standpoint, which speaks a lot about his character and personality as a football player. I think his ability kind of speaks for itself. The guy plays with a tremendous motor, plays hard all of the time and it's certainly infectious on our defensive team."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on how often DE-Jason Taylor is double-teamed)

"They chip him and work him pretty good most of the time. We've had some success moving him around a little bit, so maybe it's a little harder to get a beat on where he's going to be, and that's something that we want to continue to have a plan for in the future. He always was a 4-3 guy and you kind of knew where he was going to line up and it was pretty easy to get a beat on him, but we've tried to move him around a little bit."

HEAD COACH NICK SABAN (on if he has made a decision on a starting quarterback yet)

"We think Cleo (Lemon) needs to start and that's the direction we're moving in. No disrespect to Joey (Harrington). He's done a great job for us all year long and we won four out of five with Joey playing. He did a really, really good job. Cleo, we've said that we want to get him a little playing time. We gave him a little at Buffalo, we gave him a half last week, and it's a little bit different seeing if a guy is a starting pitcher or a relief pitcher. We just think it would be good that he get a start. Joey has managed the game well for us, has done well for us, and our team supports both quarterbacks."