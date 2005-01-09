Denver Broncos Post-Game Quotes

AFC Wild Card Playoffs DENVER BRONCOS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Post-Game Quotes HEAD COACH MIKE SHANAHAN (general comments on the game) Post-game vs. Colts: "I give Indy a lot of credit; they played a good football game.

Jan 08, 2005 at 07:00 PM

AFC Wild Card Playoffs

DENVER BRONCOS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Post-Game Quotes

HEAD COACH MIKE SHANAHAN (general comments on the game) Post-game vs. Colts:

"I give Indy a lot of credit; they played a good football game. To win, I thought we had to play on offense, at least, like we played in the second half. We had to sustain some drives, move the football, and try to keep them off the field. The only way to slow them down was to keep them impatient. We were 0-6 on third downs in the first half. But Peyton (Manning) really got in a groove, and we paid the price for it."

HEAD COACH MIKE SHANAHAN (on Roc Henderson covering Reggie Wayne) Post-game vs. Colts:

"He's a little inexperienced out there, and he's kind of learning on the job. I've got a lot of confidence on him down the road, but he went against an excellent receiver and a quarterback that knows how to get him the football. (Wayne's) very talented and he made some big-time plays."

HEAD COACH MIKE SHANAHAN (on trying to defend the Indianapolisoffense) Post-game vs. Colts:

"Like I've told people before, it's not two guys, it's eleven guys. And the only way you're going to slow them down is to have all eleven guys playing together. It's a combination of everybody doing their job and doing it correctly. Also, offensively, keeping the ball away from them. You're not going to stop them, you just have to try to slow them down. And the only way to slow them down is to keep them off the field."

HEAD COACH MIKE SHANAHAN (on Denver's offensive performance) Post-game vs. Colts:

"Like I said, we were 0-6 on third downs in the first half, and when you're 0-6 you can't keep drives going. In the second half I thought we settled down, and we were able to make some plays. (Indianapolis) played the same defense - they didn't try to hide anything - and they just played very solidly. For us to win that football game we had to play offensively like we did in the second half."

RB-REUBEN DROUGHNS (on the result of game) Post-game vs. Colts:

"Our offense didn't get the job done. We started off three and out, second series three and out. You have to make the plays and get a lot of first downs, and keep the clock going."

RB-REUBEN DROUGHNS (on out of the playoffs two-years in a row) Post-game vs. Colts:

"When you play a good team like the Indianapolis Colts, you have to score some points to keep up with these guys. To come in their backyard, you have to put over 40 points up on the board."

S-JOHN LYNCH (on challenging Colts' players) Post-game vs. Colts

"I was more affected by my thumb than anything that happened last week. They beat us so badly, to say that had anything to do with it would be making excuses."

S-JOHN LYNCH (on the defense) Post-game vs. Colts

"You have to give credit where it is due. This is the best offense (Colts) that I have ever played against. They can only confirm that. They have a quarterback who puts them in that situation. I have never been in a game where so much has felt like, almost hopeless. They knew what we were doing."

LB-AL WILSON(general comments) Post-game vs. Colts

"If I could put a finger on it, I think we would have stopped them. Football is a game of making plays. Get them on defense and score points on offense. Peyton is the hottest in the league."

QB-JAKE PLUMMER (general comments ) Post-game vs. Colts"They threw nothing at us that we weren't ready for. We just didn't capitalize. There was a tipped ball early. I missed Jeb (Putzier) on it, the interception. They were perfect on their first two possessions. If we had played the second half like the first, we'd been right in the ball game."

Advertising