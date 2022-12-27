Colts' Defense Approaching Indy-Era Sack Record After Another Strong Performance

And it's not like the Colts, who now rank sixth in the NFL in total sacks, have had just one or two stud pass rushers leading the way throughout the season. Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue leads Indy with 9.5 sacks this season, followed by Buckner's eight, but they're two of seven Colts players with at least two sacks on the year, while four players — Ngakoue, Buckner, Kwity Paye (six sacks) and Dayo Odeyingbo (five sacks) — have at least five sacks this season.

Since 1984, only the 2000 and 2005 Colts teams have had at least four players with five sacks in a single season — a true indicator of the all-around talent up front for Indy this year.

"I think it's just everybody holding each other accountable from top to bottom," Odeyingbo said. "The expectation from Buck (Buckner) to the practice squad guys is the same — everybody is expected to show up every day and be their best, and I think that's shown on the field at the end of the day, that we've continued to improve throughout the season as a D-line, and we're still improving."

Odeyingbo's improvement has been crystal clear over the past six games. He entered Indy's Week 11 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in total, but since that contest, he has a combined 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits, bringing his season totals to five sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Last season as a rookie, Odeyingbo — who was working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered after his final collegiate season — registered six total tackles (five solo) with half a sack, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble in 10 games. The 2021 second-round pick's skillset really seems to be meshing with his potential now late into his second NFL season.